OLS rummage sale

It’s time to clean out your closets and garages once again to prepare for the annual Our Lady of Sorrows Trash and Treasures rummage sale.

Taking place July 4 at 1728 Oxmoor Road, all sales from Trash and Treasures goes toward helping out missions, including local and international mission trips.

”A well-received feature from last year is also returning, where the first 400 adults in line can enter the sale an hour early for a $5 donation.

For more information on the sale, to volunteer or to donate items, call Melanie Falconer at 281-9695. Donations are accepted at the OLS gym from May 27 to July 1.