'TIS THE SEASON!

Our annual LINCPoint Holiday Art Show is taking place just in time for the holidays! Join us for a FESTIVE evening with music provided by the LINCPoint Adult Choir and select from unique works of art, jewelry, pottery, ornaments, hand-painted glass, and crafts made by the adults in our Adult Day program.

It's the perfect place to find the perfect gifts! AND you can avoid the crowds and have fun for a great cause!