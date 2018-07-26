Employment Readiness Boot Camp with Tina Thornton

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Tina Thornton prepares you for the job of your dreams!

Classes are free, but seating is limited. This class features: New Age Online Application Drill & Interview Performance Training.

In the Computer Training Lab (Lower Level). 

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning
