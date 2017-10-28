Join the Greater Birmingham Humane Society for the BIGGEST and BEST night of spooky fun in Birmingham at Howls & Growls on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Old Car Heaven. Come in costume for the chance to win $4,000 in cash prizes and dance with the dead and hundreds of your ghoulish friends to music provided by Neon Electric. Party games, terrifying live actors, amazing special effects and incredible monsters make this a fright night you won’t want to miss! Birmingham’s best food trucks will also be on hand with food for purchase. While animals can’t join us at the event, proceeds will support the thousands of homeless, abused and neglected animals who find hope and help through the GBHS every year. The party starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are available for $35 each and include beer and wine selections. For more information, visit www.gbhs.org.