Hogwarts Academy

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

From Charms to the Defense of the Dark Arts, you will learn all you need to be an amazing wizard. The event is open to sixth through 12th-graders. Online registration is required. 

For more information visit homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Tags

