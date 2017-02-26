Happily Laughter After comedy tour with Chonda Pierce

Emmy®-nominated and RIAA best-selling female comedian of all time Chonda Pierce will bring her Happily Laughter After Tour to Stamford University for a night of joy and laughter. The evening will also feature special guest, singer/songwriter Karyn Williams. Tickets for the “Happily Laughter After” tour can be purchased by calling 205.726.2853 or online at www.eTix.com. VIP tickets ($45) include early admission as well as a meet & greet with Pierce. General admission ($25) and discounted group tickets are also available.