Saturday, August 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Homewood Library parking lot. The Homewood Library Foundation's Fourth Annual Block Party fundraiser will be filled with food and fun for the whole family! Enjoy adult beverages while you sample food from Dave's Pizza, Demetri's BBQ, Homewood Gourmet, Little Donkey, Nabeel's Café, Shiki, Soho Social and Urban Cookhouse. Listen to local musicians Mike Sheehan and Eric Watters while your kids enjoy the bounce houses, a climbing wall and more fun activities. Tickets are $20 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 4-12). Admission for children 3 and under is free with adult purchase. Tickets go on sale July 12 at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. For more information contact Heather Cover at hcover@bham.lib.al.us or (205) 332-6621.