David Finckel and Wu Han are among the most esteemed and influential classical musicians in the world today. They are recipients of Musical America’s Musicians of the Year award, one of the highest honors granted by the music industry. The talent, energy, imagination, and dedication they bring to their endeavors as concert performers, recording artists, educators, and cultural entrepreneurs go unmatched. Their duo performances have garnered superlatives from the press, public, and presenters alike.

Program: The Passionate Cello

Beethoven 12 Variations in G-Major on “See the conqu’ring hero comes” from Handel’s Judas Maccabaeus, WoO 45

Schumann Adagio and Allegro for Cello and Piano, Op. 70

Mendelssohn Sonata No. 2 for Cello and Piano in D major, Op. 58

Grieg Sonata in A-Minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 36