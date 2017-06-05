Birmingham Children's Theatre Summer Camps

PRE K- 2ND GRADE CAMPS:

WEE PLAY THEATRE - JUNE 5 - 9, 2017

Pre K - 2nd Grade - 8:30 am - 12:30 pm - $250 per student At this camp, your student will learn the very basics of theatre thru Music, Storytelling, Dance and Movement, and Crafts.

FAIRY TALE TELLERS - JUNE 19 - 23, 2017

Pre K - 2nd Grade - 8:30 am - 12:30 pm - $250 per student Students will play different acting games and lessons to make fairy tales come to life by the end of the week. Parents will be invited to open house on Friday to see how the fairy tale tellers tell their tale.

3RD - 8TH GRADE CAMPS:

TRIPLE THREAT THEATRE - JUNE 12 - 16, 2017

3rd - 8th Grade - 8:30 am - 3:30 pm - $350 per student At this camp, your student will take classes in Acting, Dance, Music, and Stage Combat. You will see a sampling of what they worked on at the showcase on the last day.

WE WEAR THE MASK - JUNE 26 - 30, 2017

3rd - 8th Grade - 8:30 am - 3:30 pm - $350 per student During this camp, students will use different activities to help create and tell a story through movement and dance all while masked. The performance at the end of the week, will be created from their own stories and a poem about being true to oneself.