Aviators and Aviation

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Every Thursday in Oct. Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI)' Wayne Novy, Curator Southern Museum of Flight. Familiarization and more with the aircraft, the events, and people of the 20th century aviation; (Rickenbacker, Lindbergh, Doolittle) enhanced by the use of vintage images and artifacts. See other courses and the Sourthern Museum of Flight field trip in the catalog www.ollibham.rg

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
