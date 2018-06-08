FILMS Every Friday in June with OLLI, (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) 6/8 Citizen Kane:Orson Wells, 6/15 Fahrenheit 451: Francois Truffot, 6/22 The Bicycle Thief: Vittorio de Sica, 6/29 Touch of Evil: Orson Wells. Following the films.. theatre critics will participate in some discussions: Waard Haarbauer, Prof Emeritus of Theatre and ret. Assoc. Dean of School of Art and Humanities, UAB: Jesse Bates, ret. Dir. of Theatre Alabama School of Fine Arts: Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA FOr further details see the OLLI Birmingham Catalog. www.ollbham.org
American and European Film Classics
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Film
Upcoming Events