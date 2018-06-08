American and European Film Classics

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

FILMS Every Friday in June with OLLI, (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute) 6/8 Citizen Kane:Orson Wells, 6/15 Fahrenheit 451: Francois Truffot, 6/22 The Bicycle Thief: Vittorio de Sica, 6/29 Touch of Evil: Orson Wells. Following the films.. theatre critics will participate in some discussions: Waard Haarbauer, Prof Emeritus of Theatre and ret. Assoc. Dean of School of Art and Humanities, UAB: Jesse Bates, ret. Dir. of Theatre Alabama School of Fine Arts: Ralph Voss, Professor Emeritus of English, UA FOr further details see the OLLI Birmingham Catalog. www.ollbham.org

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
205 348 6482
