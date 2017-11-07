Alexander Hamilton

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Osher Lifelong Learning Inst. (OLLI) Richard Rhone, Popular and Entertaining retired History Instructor has channeled Hamilton's life. Hamilton was the man who made the new constitutional government actually work. In spite of the humiliation of his birth or has childhood poverty or the fact that he was an immigrant - or maybe because of it - he was perhaps the greatest true American of our Founding Fathers. WWW.olliebham.org

