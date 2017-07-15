Adult Rowing Class

Lake Purdy 3780 Boat Launch Road 35242

Beautiful Lake Purdy is a fantastic place to row, and rowing is the sport that provides a full-body cardio AND resistance workout! Sign up for the class to learn, then join Lake Purdy Rowing Association (a 501c3 promoting rowing in Birmingham) to enjoy the sport year-round. The 6-session classes are scheduled on Tuesday evenings and weekend mornings over a 2-week period to accommodate your work schedule. You must attend all 6 sessions to pass the course.  

JULY CLASS: Sat. July 15 3-6pm, Sun. July 16 8-10am, Tues. July 18  6-8pm, Sat. July 22  8-10am, Sun. July 23 8-10am, Tues. July 25 6-8pm.

 

$150 for the 6-session class. Preregistration is required at http://www.lakepurdyrowing.org

2059488716

