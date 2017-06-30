Women in Business: Sheri Corey - Sew Sheri Designs/Dorm Suite Dorm

Sew Sheri Designs, and eventually Dorm Suite Dorm, grew out of Sheri Corey’s desire to be a stay-at-home mom 24 years ago. “I began making pillows and bedding for people in my neighborhood.”

Sew Sheri offers hand-made curtains, bedding, pillows, upholstered headboards and much more. “I am blessed enough to be able to help people make their home beautiful,” she said. “I have such a passion for it.”

Earlier this year, Corey moved her shop from Mountain Brook to a smaller location in Homewood. “One of my current challenges is how to do a big job in a small workroom and knowing the best way to do it,” she said.

Although it’s a challenge, Corey hasn’t failed to find the silver lining. “When we moved to Homewood, I was able to get back to what I love the most: the creating and designing.”

This recent change played a part in the goals Corey set for her business. “I’ve gone from wanting to grow my business to just wanting to have more quality than quantity,” she said. “I’m into the goal of making sure I’m the best I can be.”

Corey sets herself and her businesses apart by continuing to learn about her craft. “I stay up on the current trends of construction and the newest ways to do things properly.”

Her favorite part about what she does? Her customers. “I have fabulous customers — people who have called me for the past 24 years — and being able to see their families grow is rewarding.”

► WHERE: 1722 28th Ave. S., Suite G

► CALL: 879-8278

► WEB: sewsheri.com; dormsuitedorm.com