Women in Business: Danielle and Cindy Wade -The Wade Team, LAH Real Estate

Family and a passion for Homewood is what brought this dynamic realty team together.

Cindy Wade, a New Orleans native, moved to Homewood in 1969 with her husband, Buddy Wade, a State Farm agent who had an appreciation for Homewood’s commercial cottage niche. Cindy was recruited by Homewood City Schools from the old Shades Valley to start a high school dance program and the Star Spangled Girls.

Buddy’s love for the Homewood area was passed down to his son, Billy.

Billy got into real estate and in 1998, he asked Cindy to retire from teaching and be his partner, and The Wade Team was formed.

Danielle Evans Wade came into the picture in 1999 when she and Billy were married. Danielle was born and raised in Homewood and was a former Star Spangled Girl under Cindy’s direction. Although she was their go-to photographer and stager for a while, she officially joined The Wade Team as a Realtor in 2009. The team is currently a part of LAH Real Estate.

According to Danielle, being a part of a passionate three-person realty team has its perks. “We know we service our clients more effectively and efficiently with the ability to offer the client multiple perspectives,” she said.

This family-centered team strives to treat each client like they would their own family. “Integrity and honesty are very important to us,” Cindy said. “We listen to what clients want, and we try to fulfill that need and desire.”

