Little Professor Bookstore to make short move on 18th Street

× Expand Photo by Jordan Hays. 18th Street Trees Trees line 18th Street in downtown Homewood.

Little Professor Bookstore is moving to make room for a new retail development - but it's not going far.

Paul Seitz, the bookstore's owner, said the shop is relocating from 2717 18th St. S. to the former Let's Get Organized location, 2844 18th St. S. The square footage is about the same in the two stores, though the new shop will only have one story.

Little Professor will end its moving sale on Feb. 15 and close for moving, with an anticipated reopening around March 1. Seitz said the new store will include a new sign, and he's glad the move will be just a stone's throw away. The new spot will have more foot traffic, but less parking availability.

"Homewood's pretty hard to find a spot," Seitz said.

From 1973 to 1992, Little Professor was located across the street from its future home at 2901 18th St. S., so Seitz said it feels a little familiar.

"Now I'm going back up where I came from," Seitz said.

Little Professor currently shares a building with the Crape Myrtle Cafe, but the new building is not equipped for a restaurant. Seitz said Crape Myrtle will be closed temporarily to find a new spot.

The bookstore's former neighbor, Hatfield Auto Parts and Service, has already relocated to 190 Oxmoor Road.