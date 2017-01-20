Gluten-free bakery, exercise studio to be tenants in former Edgewood garage

× Expand Courtesy of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Real Estate. Edgewood Service Center A proposed renovation of the Edgewood Service Center into retail, restaurant and office space.

The first two tenants in the Edgewood Station retail development, on the site of the former Edgewood Service Center, have been named.

Michael Murray of Shannon Waltchack Commercial Real Estate said that Mason Dixon Bakery, based out of Huntsville, will open a second location in one of the three storefronts at 1017 Oxmoor Road. Mason Dixon is a gluten-free bakery and coffee shop, and their website, masondixonbakery.com, announced that a new breakfast and lunch menu will accompany the new location.

"The neighborhood seems to really want a coffee shop and the market for gluten-free foods seems to be on the rise. We think this will be a nice addition to the market," Murray said.

Mason Dixon Bakery was founded in 2013 in Huntsville by Ashley and Taylor Ramirez. Ashley Ramirez has celiac disease and developed gluten-free recipes in response. According to the Mason Dixon website, their breads, meats and salad dressings are prepared in-house, and their dishes use "only ingredients you can grow, hunt or farm."

"We are very excited to join the Homewood community and expanding the Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro family to the Birmingham area," Taylor Ramirez said via email.

The second tenant is Three15, which Murray said will be an exercise studio focused on cycling, barre and free weight exercises. Murray said the name was chosen because each class will include 15 minutes of all three types of exercises. The studio will also sell activewear.

The third tenant, a restaurant, has not been disclosed, but Murray did say that it will be a restaurant with no current Alabama locations.