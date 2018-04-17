‘Excellence in Education’ luncheon recognizes students, reviews facilities projects

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Tommy Alfano with Hoar Program Management reviews the timeline for the scheduled facilities projects for Homewood City Schools. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. The 2018 Achievement Award Winners were announced at the April Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. They are (l-r) Annie McBride, Saide Busbee, Tiye Jamison and Annie An. Kaylee Sills also earned the award but was unable to attend the luncheon. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Tommy Alfano with Hoar Program Management speaks about the renovations that will be done at Shades Cahaba Elementary during the April Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Prev Next

As the school year approaches its end, the Homewood Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual “Excellence in Education” luncheon on April 17 to acknowledge local students. The luncheon came shortly after the Homewood City Schools Foundation acknowledged the five teachers who earned the 2018 Teacher Impact Awards at Homewood Grown on April 12.

Merrick Wilson, HCS communication director, introduced five students who earned the 2018 Achievement Award. The award is presented to students who are chosen by their peers and exemplify excellence in academics, character, leadership and service.

The five students were:

Edgewood Elementary School - Sadie Busbee, fifth grade

Hall-Kent Elementary School - Kaylee Sills, fifth grade

Shades Cahaba Elementary - Annie McBride, fifth grade

Homewood Middle School - Tiye Jamison, fifth grade

Homewood High School - Annie An, 12th grade

An also recently earned a 35 on the ACT — one point shy of a perfect score — and the Homewood Chamber of Commerce announced at the luncheon that they have awarded her a $1,000 scholarship. She will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall.

Following the awards presentation, Superintendent Bill Cleveland welcomed Tommy Alfano, with Hoar Program Management, to the podium to discuss HCS upcoming facilities projects. The idea for renovations and projects came from the need to create improvements to accommodate for projected student body growth over the next 10 years, Alfano said.

HPM decided upon four goals for the capital improvements — identify sustainable and viable solutions, enhance the traditions, cultures and personalities of HCS, improve the capability to create innovative learning environments and improve the safety and security of students — and went through a process that included demographic studies, community engagement and facility assessments to create an individualized plan for each school.

Some renovations include, but are not limited to:

The addition of security vestibules at all three elementary schools

Classroom additions in all schools, some of which will be repurposed from other spaces

Roof upgrades at both Edgewood and Hall-Kent

Expanded dining at Shades Cahaba and HHS

Multipurpose room addition at HMS

A new athletic wing and fine arts wing at HHS

Two-level classroom addition at HHS

A new track and surface and new D-Area foundation at Waldrop Stadium

By the end of the project, the front of HHS will face Lakeshore Parkway as well, effectively reversing how the school is currently facing.

“I think you’re going to be pleased and excited about the new high school,” Alfano said. “It’s got a great look to it.”

Much of the design phase is complete for all plans, with the exception of the additions and interior modifications at the high school and elementary schools. New security vestibules at the elementary schools and the demolition project at HHS are expected to be complete by August 2018, followed shortly thereafter by the track at Waldrop Stadium in September 2018. The rest are scheduled to be complete by October 2019.

“I would like to say, that … it’s going to be a little inconvenient that your band and athletics [will be moved during renovations] , we’re going to have them a temporary home,” Alfano said. “It’ll be a challenge at first, but I think that once this is complete, you’re really going to be pleased and happy with it.”

To learn more about the scheduled renovations, go to homewood.k12.al.us/facilities.