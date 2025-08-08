Urban Air Adventure Park celebrate 9 years in Homewood on Saturday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Urban Air Adventure Park Urban Air Adventure Park in Homewood celebrates its 9th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 9

Urban Air Adventure Park in Homewood will host its 9th Birthday Bash on Saturday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at 800 Green Springs Highway. The first 200 guests in line to purchase a Platinum day pass will receive free basic park access for one year. Festivities will include a DJ, face painting, special character appearances, and a visit from NBA player and former UAB standout Trey Jemison III.

“We’re excited to celebrate our 9th Birthday Bash of Urban Air Adventure Park with the Homewood community,” said owner Glynda Duncan.

Attractions include go-karts, a warrior course, dodgeball, and a tubes playground. Learn more at UrbanAirParks.com.