Yoakum, Brown earn 1st team All-South Metro honors

In the second annual All-South Metro team, the Homewood High School volleyball team was represented well. Middle hitter Olivia Brown and right side hitter Mackenzie Yoakum, both sophomores, earned first-team honors after helping the Patriots to the Class 6A North Super Regional tournament.

Mountain Brook’s Grace Carr was named the overall and Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, while Mountain Brook’s Vickie Nichols was named Coach of the Year, as she led the Spartans to the title. Chelsea’s Victoria Schmer, a University of Alabama commit, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

1ST TEAM

– Mackenzie Yoakum, Homewood, sophomore: averaged over five kills per game for the Patriots and had 68 blocks for the season. Right side hitter – MK Fowlkes, Mountain Brook, senior: contributed 405 kills, 50 blocks and 59 digs for the Spartans.

2ND TEAM

– Amaya Rudolph, Chelsea, junior: put up 390 kills playing on the right side and outside throughout the season. Right side hitter – Angelica Vines, Vestavia Hills, sophomore: finished the season with 239 kills and 30 digs.

HONORABLE MENTION

– Lexie Fowler, Spain Park, senior; Amelia Ragusa, John Carroll, junior; Emma Johnson, Homewood, junior; Madison Smith, Vestavia Hills, senior. Right side hitter –Jayni Thompson, Oak Mountain, sophomore

- Starnes Publishing produces seven monthly newspapers, and members of the All-South Metro team include players from Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain, Hoover, Spain Park, Homewood, John Carroll, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. The team was compiled by the staff of Starnes Publishing in consultation with local coaches.