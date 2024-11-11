Weekend Wrap-Up: Patriots win in inspired effort

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood gathers around defensive back John Griffin (3) before he gets carted off the field during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.

The field of teams remaining is dwindling quickly. The first round of the high school football state playoffs brought plenty of exciting moments, with plenty more on the horizon.

Mountain Brook continues to impress, blowing out Southside-Gadsden 45-7 to open up the Class 6A playoffs. The Spartans have not messed around since a sluggish performance against Pinson Valley nearly a month ago.

The scene at Waldrop Stadium on Friday night was something. Homewood had to fight to win the game against Athens, 31-24. On its own standing, the game was a hard-fought one. But the way Homewood rallied considering circumstances like an injury to quarterback Will Myers and a serious injury to defensive back John Griffin, made the night memorable. Griffin had to be carted off the field, but it appears he is on the road to a full recovery.

Homewood’s players spoke after the game of the emotions of playing in honor of Griffin, clearly a beloved teammate. The Patriots were clearly inspired and advanced to the second round after falling in the first round last fall.

The Spartans won a playoff game for the fifth year in a row, but advancing beyond the second round will be quite the challenge. They have earned a rematch with Parker, which has been one of the top 6A teams all season long. However, when the teams matched up early in the season, Mountain Brook led at the half before Parker pulled away in the second half.

Chelsea had perhaps the toughest draw of anyone, having to travel to Saraland in the first round of the playoffs. The Hornets will wish they had finished stronger to capitalize on that 6-0 start, but it’s clear the program is on an upward trajectory under head coach Todd Cassity.

Spain Park got quite the scare from McGill-Toolen on Friday night. The Jags jumped out to a two-touchdown lead before surrendering the lead and gaining it back to win 44-35. The Jags didn’t “flinch,” in the words of head coach Tim Vakakes. The offense moved the ball well, but a more well-rounded effort and limiting mistakes will be needed for the Jags moving forward.

Hoover was dominant in a 35-10 win over Fairhope to open the 7A playoffs. The Bucs saw room for improvement in a 25-point win, which makes this team dangerous moving forward.

Vestavia Hills, for the third straight year, went on the road in the first round of the state playoffs and notched an “upset.” The Rebels, though, appeared to be the superior team, although their 5-5 record looked inferior to Mary Montgomery’s 9-1 mark. A 42-21 win said otherwise. The Rebels were “hardened” by their rough schedule and are playing their best ball as the postseason commences.

Hewitt-Trussville lost a heartbreaker at Baker, losing 17-14 in double overtime. The Huskies had their chances in the game, but overtime didn’t go in their favor.

Clay-Chalkville earned a 33-3 win over Gadsden City to get its playoff run started. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Cougars scored on offense, defense and special teams in a well-rounded showing. If the offense capitalizes a little better moving forward, the Cougars will be a scary team.

Here’s an early look at the second-round playoff slate:

Mountain Brook vs. Parker

Homewood at Fort Payne

Spain Park vs. Russell County

Hoover vs. Opelika

Vestavia Hills at Central-Phenix City

Clay-Chalkville at Muscle Shoals

This is a weekly column from sports editor Kyle Parmley. Follow him on X at @KyleParmley.

