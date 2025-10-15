Week 9 Football Preview: Region title on the line for Patriots

× Expand PHOTO BY ALEX MILLENDER Homewood at Gardendale Football - Week 7 The Team Stretching before Kickoff - In Homewood's 35-9 Win at Gardendale, on Friday, October 3, 2025. Photo by Alex Millender

Two weeks of region play remain in the high school football season, so the opportunities to make the playoffs or improve positioning are dwindling quickly.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down all the upcoming games.

Here's a quick look at the Week 9 slate.

Game of the Week

Hoover (5-3) vs. Thompson (6-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover blew out Tuscaloosa County 51-7; Thompson blew past Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 56-10.

What to watch: This is the next chapter in one of the great rivalries over the last decade in Alabama high school football. Hoover enters this game in desperate need of a win in its quest for one of the final playoff spots from Class 7A, Region 3. The Bucs are starting to play well, winners of their last four straight. These last two weeks of the season, with Vestavia Hills on tap next week, will be challenging. Head coach Chip English said his team is up for the task, though. Check out this link to hear his thoughts on the final few weeks, from this week’s Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS.

Last meeting: Hoover knocked off Thompson 27-26 in overtime on Oct. 18, 2024. Hoover has a 25-9 lead in the series, but Thompson has won eight of the last 12.

Next week: Hoover heads to Vestavia Hills next Friday to wrap up the regular season, while Thompson does the same at Prattville.

Homewood (6-1) at Parker (6-2)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Homewood took an open date; Parker beat Minor 70-20.

What to watch: This game will decide the Class 6A, Region 5 title. Parker has been one of the top teams in Class 6A once again this season coming off the state championship last fall. Homewood has been extremely impressive so far this season, as well, with the Patriots’ only loss coming on the improbable two-point play by Mountain Brook a few weeks ago. Homewood’s offense has operated at a high clip all fall, scoring at least 42 points in five of its first seven games. The defense has also allowed double digits just once. This will be Homewood’s toughest test of the season and will be a great barometer in determining how far the Patriots may be capable of advancing in the playoffs.

Last meeting: Parker knocked off Homewood 27-17 on Oct. 18, 2024. Parker has won two of the three meetings.

Next week: Homewood wraps up region play next Friday at home against Minor, while Parker hosts Woodlawn to finish out its regular season.

John Carroll (2-6) at Corner (6-1)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Corner High School

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 23-7; Corner blew past Hayden 56-20.

What to watch: This will be John Carroll’s last chance to upset the apple cart in Region 5. The Cavs have shown flashes, but have struggled to put it together for a complete game. The region title is still up in the air, and the Cavs have a chance to ensure Corner doesn’t grab it this week and play spoiler.

Last meeting: Corner held off John Carroll 34-27 on Oct. 18, 2024, in the first meeting between the teams.

Next week: John Carroll takes an open date, while Corner travels to Carver-Birmingham for its final region contest.

Mountain Brook (5-3) vs. Huffman (1-6)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook rallied to beat Pinson Valley 39-35; Huffman fell to Clay-Chalkville 56-6.

What to watch: Mountain Brook found a way to win a thrilling game once again last week, but the Spartans would love to get off that rollercoaster this week. The Spartans have been bitten by the injury bug this year, but they have continued to compete well. Mountain Brook should be able to notch another region win in this matchup.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Huffman 42-0 on Oct. 17, 2024. The Spartans hold an 18-13 edge in the series, but have won 10 of the last 11.

Next week: Mountain Brook wraps up the regular season with a home game against Shades Valley next Friday, while Huffman travels to Oxford.

Chelsea (5-2) at Helena (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Spain Park 44-7; Helena edged Pelham 21-20.

What to watch: This game could very well decide which team qualifies for the state playoffs. The loser appears to be virtually eliminated from contention, while the winner will be in prime position with a week left in the region slate. Chelsea has had a pretty strong season overall, only faltering to Pelham and Spain Park. Helena, on the other hand, knocked off Pelham last week and has made its only two wins of the season count to this point. This game should live up to the billing.

Last meeting: Helena knocked off Chelsea 38-28 on Oct. 18, 2024. Helena holds a 6-5 edge in the series and has won the last four.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Benjamin Russell in the final region game, while Helena hosts Calera in the region finale.

Hewitt-Trussville (6-2) at Oak Mountain (3-4)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville was upset at Prattville 24-21; Oak Mountain fell to Vestavia Hills 41-0.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is a team looking to rebound from a pair of disappointing defeats. The Huskies defense was good last Friday, but costly mistakes proved too much to overcome, as Prattville scored a pair of non-offensive touchdowns. Oak Mountain has struggled to keep up with the upper echelon portion of its schedule this fall, and the Huskies will be a tough matchup for the Eagles in this one. One thing to continue monitoring for Hewitt-Trussville is the reemergence of quarterback Zach Benedict, who has been working back from an early-season injury.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Oak Mountain 63-0 on Oct. 18, 2024. Hewitt holds a 10-3 edge in the series and has won the last nine.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville concludes the regular season at home against Tuscaloosa County next Friday, while Oak Mountain travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa for the region finale.

Spain Park (5-2) at Calera (2-5)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ricky M. Cairns Memorial Stadium

Last week: Spain Park blew past Chelsea 44-7; Calera beat Chilton County 41-16.

What to watch: Spain Park is a team reaching the peak of its powers lately, winning its last three games in impressive fashion. The Jags have responded from a disappointing defeat at the hands of Benjamin Russell by holding James Clemens, Pelham and Chelsea to seven points each. The offense has continued its productive ways, but the defense’s emergence over the second half of the season should strike fear into potential playoff opponents. The Jags are the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Calera 42-7 on Oct. 18, 2024. Spain Park has won each of the three meetings between the two, over the last three seasons.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chilton County in the final region game next Friday, while Calera plays at Helena.

Vestavia Hills (5-2) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills shut out Oak Mountain 41-0; Tuscaloosa County fell to Hoover 51-7.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills has been on a roll the last two weeks, running away from Prattville and dominating Oak Mountain. The Rebels should be able to notch another win in this one, as the Wildcats are still winless on the season. Vestavia’s goal in this one is to take care of business and remain healthy heading into the big matchup with Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County 42-0 on Oct. 18, 2024. Vestavia holds a 15-6 edge in the series, winning the last 10.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover next Friday in the region finale, while Tuscaloosa County takes a trip to Hewitt-Trussville.

Clay-Chalkville (8-0) vs. Oxford (4-3)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 17

: Friday, Oct. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Huffman 56-6; Oxford took an open date.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has been overwhelmingly impressive all season, winning the only close game its had all season (against Thompson). The Cougars have shown hardly any weakness and will look to improve to 9-0 this week. Oxford has taken a slight step back from last year’s squad, but the Yellow Jackets are still in prime position to claim a playoff spot.

Last meeting: Oxford beat Clay-Chalkville 21-10 on Oct. 18, 2024. Clay holds a 14-6 edge in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville wraps up the regular season at home against Pinson Valley, while Oxford hosts Huffman.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.