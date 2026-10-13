Week 9 Football Preview: Patriots head to Chilton County

× Expand Homewood warms up as the sun goes down before a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

Week 8 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 9.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 9 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Homewood (6-1) at Chilton County (0-7)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium, Clanton

Last week: Homewood beat Chelsea 38-0; Chilton County fell to Helena 21-14.

What to watch: Homewood scored all 38 of its points in the first half against Chelsea and ran for 283 yards. Head coach Ben Berguson was pleased following the game with how the team got its running game and defense established, two keys for Homewood moving forward. The Patriots have won five straight and are 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 4. Chilton County is 0-7 and 0-5 in the region.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Chilton County 34-13 in 2023. Homewood leads the series 6-0.

Next week: Homewood hosts Ramsay, while Chilton County travels to Chelsea.

John Carroll (4-3) vs. Madison Academy (4-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Briarwood 48-0; Madison Academy fell to American Christian 35-21.

What to watch: John Carroll is 3-2 in Private Class AA, Region 2 and plays at home for the first time in nearly a month. Madison Academy is also 3-2 in the region after its loss to American Christian. The next two games for John Carroll will decide their playoff positioning.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Madison Academy have never met.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Randolph, while Madison Academy hosts Lee-Scott.

Briarwood (8-0) vs. Randolph (5-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood beat John Carroll 48-0; Randolph beat St. John Paul II 48-0.

What to watch: John Campbell scored three touchdowns on just three carries for Briarwood against John Carroll, and the Lions gained 430 yards. Randolph is 3-2 in Private Class AA, Region 2 and shut out St. John Paul II on Thursday night. Briarwood is 5-0 in the region and has outscored its opponents 320-70 this season.

Last meeting: Randolph beat Briarwood 48-6 in 1973 in the only previous time the two teams have met.

Next week: Briarwood travels to American Christian, while Randolph hosts John Carroll.

Chelsea (0-7) at Mountain Brook (5-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Homewood 38-0; Mountain Brook beat Calera 21-7.

What to watch: Chelsea is still searching for its first win and travels to local foe Mountain Brook this week. Mountain Brook ran 40 times for 188 yards in a rain-soaked win over Calera, with Beau Payne gaining 96 yards, and John Colvin returned a punt 62 yards for the clinching touchdown. The Spartans are 3-2 in the region and looking to cement their playoff positioning.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 25-0 in 2021. Mountain Brook leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Pelham on Thursday, Oct. 22, while Chelsea hosts Chilton County.

Oak Mountain (1-6) at Tuscaloosa County (0-7)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Wildcat Field, Northport

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Prattville 35-10; Tuscaloosa County fell to Spain Park 67-0.

What to watch: Oak Mountain forced four turnovers against Prattville, with Aiden Molette and Cooper Campbell each intercepting a pass, and Kentrell Tolbert ran for 99 yards despite the loss. Tuscaloosa County has been outmatched in each of its games to this point. Both teams are 0-5 in Class 6A, Region 3 and one will get its first region win.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain beat Tuscaloosa County 43-7 in 2025. Oak Mountain leads the series 8-4.

Next week: Oak Mountain hosts Thompson, while Tuscaloosa County hosts Hoover.

Spain Park (4-3) at Hoover (3-5)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 67-0; Hoover fell to Vestavia Hills 6-3.

What to watch: Spain Park scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams against Tuscaloosa County, three on interception returns and one on a punt return in a dominant win. Hoover's only points against Vestavia Hills came on a 27-yard Steele Witschy field goal, with starting quarterback Kaleb Freeman sidelined by a leg injury. The city rivalry carries heavy stakes this year, as Spain Park is 2-3 and Hoover is 1-4 in Class 6A, Region 3, and both are chasing one of the six playoff spots available in the region.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Spain Park 21-10 in 2025. Hoover leads the series 21-4.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Hewitt-Trussville, while Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-3) at Vestavia Hills (6-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville fell to Thompson 47-17; Vestavia Hills beat Hoover 6-3.

What to watch: In the win over Hoover, Vestavia Hills scored the game's only touchdown on a fake field goal, with Price LaMaster throwing a 30-yard pass to Powell Curry, while starting quarterback Charlie Taaffe left the game with a shoulder injury. Hewitt-Trussville will look to rebound after a tough loss to Thompson last week. The Rebels are 4-1 in Class 6A, Region 3, while the Huskies are 3-2.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Vestavia Hills 28-14 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 13-8.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Spain Park, while Vestavia Hills travels to Prattville.

Clay-Chalkville (6-1) at St. Clair County (4-3)

Date: Friday, Oct. 16

Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: St. Clair Stadium, Odenville

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat Pinson Valley 61-14; St. Clair County had an open date.

What to watch: CJ Eldridge accounted for six touchdowns against Pinson Valley, four passing and two rushing, and Clay-Chalkville gained 429 yards on just 42 plays. The Cougars are 5-0 in Class 5A, Region 6. St. Clair County, off an open date, beat Pinson Valley 43-26 on Oct. 2 and is 2-2 in the region.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and St. Clair County have never met.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville has an open date, while St. Clair County travels to Southside.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.