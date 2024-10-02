Week 7 Under the Lights: Patriots back at home

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood captains before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Jackson-Olin High School in Birmingham, Ala.

Region play is back, with many teams playing crucial games this week.

Homewood (5-1) vs. Gardendale (4-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood fell to Mountain Brook 27-22; Gardendale beat Central-Tuscaloosa 33-28.

What to watch: Homewood is fresh off its first loss, one against non-region foe Mountain Brook that gave the Patriots a true look into where they stand halfway through the year. Head coach Ben Berguson is hopeful those lessons from that contest will only help the Patriots move forward and back into region play this week. Gardendale has bounced back from a three-win season and is off to a strong start this year.

Last meeting: Gardendale knocked off Homewood 35-27 in the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 12, 2021. Homewood holds an 8-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood takes an open date; Gardendale hosts rival Mortimer Jordan.

John Carroll (2-4) vs. Wenonah (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll beat Montevallo 27-7; Wenonah knocked off Huffman 28-6.

What to watch: John Carroll got some things to feel good about last week, winning handedly over Montevallo. The Cavs jump back into region play this week against a Wenonah team that has been impressive so far. The Dragons’ only loss is a one-point defeat to unbeaten corner, and they boast a win over Briarwood. The task is a tall one for John Carroll, but certainly not impossible.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off Wenonah 49-35 on Oct. 27, 2023. The teams have split 12 previous meetings over the years.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Briarwood; Wenonah hosts Carver-Birmingham.

Mountain Brook (4-2) at Clay-Chalkville (5-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook held off Homewood 27-22; Clay-Chalkville edged Thompson 14-13 in overtime.

What to watch: This is a matchup for supremacy in Class 6A, Region 6. The Spartans and Cougars have met several times in the playoffs in recent years, but they are region foes for at least this year and next. Mountain Brook is one of the toughest teams to prepare for, according to Clay coach Stuart Floyd. Clay-Chalkville is coming off a Thompson win for the second straight year. Mountain Brook is coming off a win over Homewood and will test the Cougars’ stingy defense with a strong running game. Even in years the Cougars have been clear favorites, Mountain Brook has made life difficult.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville held off Mountain Brook 17-13 in the second round of the state playoffs on Nov. 17, 2023. Mountain Brook holds an 8-4 edge in the series, though.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Pinson Valley; Cay-Chalkville remains at home to play Huffman.

Briarwood (1-5) at Corner (5-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Corner High School

Last week: Briarwood beat Leeds 31-14; Corner beat Jacksonville 35-28.

What to watch: Briarwood is fresh off its first win of the year with some newfound momentum. The Lions will need every bit of that as they hit the road to face an unbeaten Corner squad with its playoff hopes on the line. Having a healthy Luke Reynolds back is a big deal, but a young Lions team as a whole is gaining experience and confidence with each passing game. An upset is not out of the question in this Class 5A, Region 5 matchup.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Corner 40-15 on Oct. 29, 2021. Corner has won just once in nine previous meetings all time.

Next week: Briarwood heads back home to face John Carroll; Corner plays at Hayden.

Chelsea (5-0) vs. Chilton County (2-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea blew past Paul Bryant 49-12; Chilton County got past Brookwood 39-7.

What to watch: Chelsea is flying high so far this year, especially having won its last two games in much less dramatic fashion than the previous two. The Hornets are off to their best start since 2015 and have not been 6-0 since 2005. If the Hornets can avoid looking ahead to a showdown with Spain Park next week, they should be able to notch a win.

Last meeting: Chelsea knocked off Chilton County 25-13 on Oct. 20, 2017. Chelsea has won three straight meetings and leads the series 8-6.

Next week: Chelsea heads to Spain Park in a big region game; Chilton County travels to Calera.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-1) at Thompson (3-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville breezed past Pinson Valley 59-7; Thompson fell to Clay-Chalkville 14-13 in overtime.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has a prime opportunity this week against Thompson. The Huskies have only notched one win over the Warriors in recent years, but have come close a couple other times. Hewitt will certainly view this game as a chance to stay in the region title race and will need to put together a complete game in order to capitalize on that opportunity.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hewitt-Trussville 21-10 in the state semifinals on Nov. 24, 2023. Thompson holds an 11-6 edge in the all-time series and has won eight of the last nine.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Prattville; Thompson travels to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Oak Mountain (3-2) at Hoover (4-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain took an open date; Hoover fell to Parker 14-10.

What to watch: Hoover will look to bounce back from last week’s tough loss to Parker. Make no mistake, Parker is one of the best teams in the state and looked as such, as the Thundering Herd held Hoover to no offensive touchdowns and fewer than 100 total yards of offense. The Bucs will look to get back on track against an Oak Mountain team that has been much better this year than in recent years. Oak Mountain is certainly the underdog heading into this game, but will look to compete well against the upper echelon of Region 3.

Last meeting: Hoover blew out Oak Mountain 62-14 on Oct. 6, 2023. This series has been as one-sided as it gets, as Hoover has won all 22 meetings in the series.

Next week: Hoover travels to Tuscaloosa County; Oak Mountain hosts Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park (5-0) at Pelham (1-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Spain Park knocked off James Clemens 34-24; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Spain Park has now beaten three Class 7A teams in its first year as a 6A program again. The Jags rallied from a two-touchdown deficit last week to beat 7A James Clemens. Pelham dropped its first four games, but got in the win column for the first time two weeks ago in region play. The Jags are the heavy favorite in this one and should be able to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Pelham 39-0 on Nov. 2, 2023. Spain Park holds a 9-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Chelsea on Thursday; Pelham travels to Helena.

Vestavia Hills (1-4) at Prattville (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 4

: Friday, Oct. 4 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Wetumpka High School

Last week: Both teams took an open date.

What to watch: These two teams have opposite records that don’t tell the full story of what this matchup will be. Vestavia Hills’ first half has included four of the best teams in Class 7A. The Rebels did earn their first win against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa few weeks ago, but now they face a Prattville team that was riding high after winning its first four. The Lions were brought back to Earth a little by Hoover, but this game will be a major factor in deciding a playoff berth out of Region 3.

Last meeting: This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Vestavia Hills is on the road again at Oak Mountain; Prattville heads to Hewitt-Trussville.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.

