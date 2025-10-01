Week 7 Football Preview: Patriots, Cavs hit the road for region games

× Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Homewood RB Reid Goldstein (4) runs the ball during a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson

Region play returns this week, as teams are beyond the halfway point and ready to make their push for the playoffs in the second half of the season.

Be sure and catch this week’s Under the Lights podcast, with sports editor Kyle Parmley breaking down all the upcoming games.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 7 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

John Carroll (2-4) at Wenonah (3-2)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Thursday, Oct. 2

: Thursday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bell-Culpepper Stadium – Wenonah High

Last week: John Carroll blew out Montevallo 47-7; Wenonah beat Huffman 21-14

What to watch: John Carroll got to feel good about things last week, blowing past Montevallo. The Cavaliers are hoping to build upon that momentum with a key region game. The region is currently pretty muddled after 3-0 Briarwood, and the Cavs want to jump into that mix for a playoff berth with a big game on Thursday night.

Last meeting: Wenonah beat John Carroll 30-15 on Oct. 4, 2024. John Carroll had won four straight in the series until that result.

Next week: John Carroll hosts Briarwood, while Wenonah travels across town to Carver-Birmingham.

Game of the Week

Hewitt-Trussville (6-0) vs. Thompson (4-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville blew past Pinson Valley 42-6; Thompson fell to Clay-Chalkville 28-24.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has ascended to the No. 1 spot in Class 7A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, the first time the Huskies have been the top-ranked team in their classification since 1991. They get the tall task of playing Thompson as their first game with that ranking, so the atmosphere at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium will be electric on Friday night. Aside from that, this game could very well decide the Region 3 title. It remains to be seen if and when quarterback Zach Benedict will make his return to the field for Hewitt, but freshman Jack Floyd has been excellent in his time as well. But even more impressively, the Huskies’ defense has been nothing short of elite to this point of the year, so stopping the Thompson attack led by standout quarterback Trent Seaborn will be one of its toughest challenges to date.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Hewitt-Trussville 15-10 on Oct. 4, 2024. Thompson has won the last seven meetings in the series.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville heads to Prattville, while Thompson hosts Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa.

Homewood (5-1) at Gardendale (1-5)

Class 6A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High

Last week: Homewood fell to Mountain Brook 25-24 in overtime; Gardendale lost to Central-Tuscaloosa 49-14.

What to watch: Homewood lost to Mountain Brook in the most gut-wrenching fashion imaginable last week, as the Spartans converted an improbable two-point conversion to win in overtime. Homewood will have to bounce back this week and should be able to against a transitioning Gardendale program. The Patriots had not allowed more than eight points in a game until last week, but it’s not as if the defense performed poorly by any stretch. Expect the Patriots to rebound with a statement win this week.

Last meeting: Homewood defeated Gardendale 23-7 on Oct. 4, 2024. Homewood has a 9-3 edge in the series.

Next week: Homewood has an open date, while Gardendale heads to Mortimer Jordan.

Clay-Chalkville (6-0) at Mountain Brook (4-2)

Class 6A, Region 6

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville knocked off Thompson 28-24; Mountain Brook beat Homewood 25-24 in overtime.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is coming off a huge win, knocking off Class 7A power Thompson last week in dramatic fashion. It was the third straight year the Cougars have pulled off the feat, but now Clay has to refocus on region play and continue the momentum. Mountain Brook, in the same way, will have to refocus after one of the most improbable endings last week, as the Spartans’ game-winning two-point conversion made national news. Mountain Brook rallied to take down rival Homewood at the end, and the Spartans need all hands on deck to have a chance against the top-ranked Cougars here. Mountain Brook has made things tough on Clay the last several years.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Mountain Brook 21-14 on Oct. 4, 2024. Clay has won the last three meetings in the series, all by a possession or less.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville plays at Huffman, while Mountain Brook travels to Pinson Valley.

Briarwood (3-3) vs. Corner (4-1)

Class 5A, Region 5

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood lost to Leeds 29-28; Corner beat Jacksonville 17-7.

What to watch: Briarwood had its three-game winning streak snapped last week after blowing a two-touchdown lead to Leeds. The Lions feel like they let one get away, and will look to bounce back against a Corner program currently experiencing the most success it has ever had. Corner has had its first two double-digit win seasons in program history in the last two years and is off to another strong start this year. The way Briarwood had been playing before the fourth quarter last week is certainly good enough to notch another region win.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Corner 31-6 on Oct. 4, 2024. Briarwood has won nine of 10 all-time meetings.

Next week: Briarwood heads to John Carroll, while Corner hosts Hayden.

Chelsea (4-1) at Chilton County (1-4)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Tiger Stadium – Chilton County High

Last week: Chelsea blew past Paul Bryant 37-7; Chilton County lost to Brookwood 25-6.

What to watch: This is a prime opportunity for Chelsea to earn another victory against a struggling Chilton County team. Chelsea’s running attack has been among the best in the state, with Chase Malone, Morgan Barnes and even Adam Wheeler have worn opponents down with their combination of speed, vision and physicality. That trio should get untracked once again and lead the Hornets to another victory.

Last meeting: Chelsea beat Chilton County 35-6 on Oct. 4, 2024. Chelsea holds a 9-6 edge in the series and has won five in a row against the Tigers.

Next week: Chelsea hosts Spain Park, while Chilton County stays at home to play Calera.

Hoover (3-3) at Oak Mountain (3-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hoover held on to beat Parker 45-42; Oak Mountain took an open date.

What to watch: Hoover notched an impressive win over the defending Class 6A state champions last week, although it was much closer than it could have been. The Bucs have shown to be an elite team in stretches, but have struggled to show that for full games at a time. They’ve been down 20 points in the first quarter twice, but led Parker by 25 points after three quarters. The potential is there, and the Bucs have the second half of the season to continue striving toward that.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 28-10 on Oct. 4, 2024. Hoover has won all 23 previous meetings between the teams.

Next week: Hoover hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Oak Mountain travels to Vestavia Hills.

Spain Park (3-2) vs. Pelham (3-2)

Class 6A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park knocked off James Clemens 28-7; Pelham took its open date.

What to watch: Spain Park heads into the second half of the season as a team with plenty of potential. The Jags continue to improve, as further evidenced by a strong win over Class 7A James Clemens last week. Spain Park gets back into region play this week against a Pelham team that is clearly much improved this year and comes into the game riding a three-game winning streak. Spain Park’s offense has hogged the headlines over the last several years, but the defense was lights out last Friday night. If the Jags get both units playing at a high level, they will be difficult to beat down the stretch.

Last meeting: Spain Park dominated Pelham 42-7 on Oct. 4, 2024. Spain Park holds a 10-5 edge in the series.

Next week: Spain Park heads to Chelsea, while Pelham hosts Helena.

Vestavia Hills (3-2) vs. Prattville (3-2)

Class 7A, Region 3

Date : Friday, Oct. 3

: Friday, Oct. 3 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills took its open date; Prattville lost to Hoover 48-23.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills enters the second half of the season looking to make its playoff push. The Rebels used the open date last week to heal some bumps and bruises and catch their breath before a back half of the schedule that is undoubtedly not as ferocious as the first half. Still, Vestavia cannot take this Prattville team lightly. The Lions jumped out to a 20-0 lead over Hoover just last week and are more than capable of a strong showing.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills defeated Prattville 49-14 in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Vestavia Hills stays at home to play Oak Mountain, while Prattville hosts Hewitt-Trussville.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.