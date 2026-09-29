Week 7 Football Preview: Patriots hosting Game of the Week

× Expand Photo by David Leong Homewood team captains prepare to take the field before a game between Mountain Brook and Homewood on Fri, Sept. 4, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood, AL. Photo by David Leong.

Week 6 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are back at it for Week 7. Region play returns this week after many teams took an open date, and others played a non-region matchup.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 7 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Game of the Week

Homewood (4-1) vs. Calera (4-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood had an open date; Calera beat Gardendale 42-32.

What to watch: Homewood is coming off an open date and has an opportunity to cement its status as one of the Class 5A, Region 4 frontrunners this week. Calera has positioned itself well in the hunt for a playoff spot and will be hungry to knock off the Patriots.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Calera 43-21 in 2023. Homewood leads the series 2-0.

Next week: Homewood hosts Chelsea, while Calera hosts Mountain Brook.

John Carroll (3-2) at Westminster (0-5)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Earl Van Dyke Stadium, Huntsville

Last week: John Carroll had an open date; Westminster fell to Randolph 51-0.

What to watch: John Carroll enters off an open date following back-to-back region wins, the most recent a 30-17 decision over Lee-Scott. Westminster is still winless and the Cavs are expected to win on Thursday evening in Huntsville.

Last meeting: John Carroll and Westminster have never met.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Briarwood, while Westminster travels to Lee-Scott.

Briarwood (6-0) at St. John Paul II (0-5)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 1

Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Joe Davis Stadium, Huntsville

Last week: Briarwood beat Montgomery Catholic 24-21; St. John Paul II fell to American Christian Academy 50-0.

What to watch: Briarwood needed a fourth-down conversion from John Campbell in the final minutes to hold off Montgomery Catholic in its closest game of the season last week. Jamison Barnes and Charlie Allen connecting on a tying touchdown before halftime and the go-ahead score in the third quarter. St. John Paul II enters at 0-5, so the Lions return to region play as heavy favorites.

Last meeting: Briarwood and St. John Paul II have never met.

Next week: Briarwood hosts John Carroll, while St. John Paul II plays at Randolph.

Chelsea (0-5) vs. Helena (3-2)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea had an open date; Helena beat Pleasant Grove 33-27 in overtime.

What to watch: Chelsea is still searching for its first win after a tough first half of the season. The Hornets have seen some positive, like a strong finish to the Pelham game two weeks ago, and are hopeful they can begin to see some fruits of their labor over the back half of the year. Helena snapped a two-game slump behind its highest point total of the season, ending Pleasant Grove's four-game winning streak in the process.

Last meeting: Helena knocked off Chelsea 21-9 in 2025. Helena leads the all-time series with Chelsea 7-5.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Homewood, while Helena hosts Chilton County.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-2) at Oak Mountain (1-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville and Oak Mountain each had an open date.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville is looking to bounce back and reestablish its confidence as one of the top teams in Class 6A, Region 3, after a disappointing loss to Prattville two weeks ago. The Huskies enter the second half of the season with a daunting three-week schedule ahead of them following this week. Oak Mountain, off an open date as well, has dropped three straight and is still searching for its first region win.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat Oak Mountain 36-21 in 2025. Hewitt-Trussville leads the series 11-3.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Thompson, while Oak Mountain travels to Prattville.

Spain Park (3-2) at Prattville (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Stanley-Jensen Stadium, Prattville

Last week: Spain Park and Prattville each had an open date.

What to watch: Spain Park had an open date to recover from a disappointing loss to Vestavia Hills two weeks ago. When the Jags have played at their top level, they have proven to be the type of team capable of competing with the top teams in the region, of which Prattville has proven to be. Prattville, off a bye after its blowout win over Hewitt-Trussville, is one of two unbeaten teams remaining in Class 6A, Region 3, along with Thompson.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat Prattville 19-16 in 2013. Spain Park leads the series 2-1.

Next week: Spain Park hosts Tuscaloosa County, while Prattville hosts Oak Mountain.

Mountain Brook (4-2) vs. Ramsay (5-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Oxford 10-3; Ramsay beat Pinson Valley 34-26.

What to watch: Mountain Brook leaned on defense and field position to grind out a low-scoring, complementary-football win over Oxford in non-region play last week. Ramsay has won four straight and enters as one of the hotter teams on the schedule. This game will be a pivotal one in terms of eventually deciding the region titles, as these two teams and Homewood appear to be the frontrunners in Class 5A, Region 4.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook beat Ramsay 19-13 in 2016, but Ramsay has won two of the three previous meetings.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to Calera, while Ramsay hosts Pelham.

Hoover (3-3) vs. Thompson (5-0)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hoover fell to Knoxville Catholic 20-17; Thompson had an open date.

What to watch: Hoover let a fourth-quarter lead slip away on the final play against Knoxville Catholic, as a last-second Hail Mary gave the Bucs a tough loss to stomach. Hoover will look to rebound against one of its archrivals this week. Thompson, off an open date after a 62-7 win over Tuscaloosa County, has looked nearly unstoppable for much of the season so far, but Hoover has a penchant for playing its best against the Warriors.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Thompson 33-30 in 2025. Hoover leads the all-time series with Thompson 26-9.

Next week: Hoover travels to Vestavia Hills, while Thompson travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

Vestavia Hills (4-1) at Tuscaloosa County (0-5)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Tuscaloosa County High School

Last week: Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County each had an open date.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is off an open date following a three-possession win over Spain Park two weeks ago. Tuscaloosa County has lost 14 of its last 15 games dating back to last season and is entering its first game with an interim coach as well. The Rebels should be able to take care of business and look forward to a big matchup with rival Hoover next week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills beat Tuscaloosa County 56-10 in 2025. Vestavia Hills leads the series 16-6.

Next week: Vestavia Hills hosts Hoover, while Tuscaloosa County travels to Spain Park.

Clay-Chalkville (4-1) vs. Pell City (2-4)

Date: Friday, Oct. 2

Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville had an open date; Pell City fell to Saraland 68-10.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is off an open date after christening its new stadium with a 49-14 win over Oxford, and has now won 19 of its last 20 games. Pell City’s record is perhaps a little misleading, as the Panthers have played one of the toughest schedules in the state thus far.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Pell City 52-9 in 2025. Clay-Chalkville leads the series 16-2.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Pinson Valley, while Pell City hosts Southside Gadsden.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.