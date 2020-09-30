Week 6 Football Primer: Teams back in region play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea at Homewood Homewood head coach Ben Berguson and Homewood defensive back Blake Bunshaw (2) stand with their hands over hearts as the National Anthem is played by the Homewood Patriot marching band before the start a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Hornets 24-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

After a week in which most teams across the state either took open dates or played a non-region foe, region play returns this week. Here's a look at some of the local high school football games.

Homewood (4-1) at Huffman (3-3)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Viking Stadium – Huffman High

Last week: Homewood took an open date. Huffman was even until the end in a 3-0 loss to Hewitt-Trussville.

What to watch: Homewood heads northeast to take on a greatly improved Huffman squad in a Class 6A, Region 5 matchup. After starting 3-0, Huffman has dropped its last three, but those were against Mountain Brook, Briarwood and Hewitt-Trussville. Homewood has not played a real game in two weeks, after accepting its second forfeit win of the season then taking an open date.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Huffman 14-0 on Oct. 30, 2009. The two teams have split four previous meetings.

John Carroll (3-2) vs. Parker (1-4)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll shut out Moody 21-0. Parker took an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll is riding a wave of momentum after notching its third win of the season last week. Parker’s schedule has been tumultuous, having several games rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Last meeting: Parker ran away from John Carroll 49-21 on Sept. 12, 2019. Parker leads the all-time series 8-5.

Briarwood (5-1) at Shades Valley (0-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Frank Nix Stadium – Shades Valley High

Last week: Briarwood lost to James Clemens 41-21, but accepted a forfeit victory over Mortimer Jordan. Shades Valley fell to Gardendale 41-26.

What to watch: Don’t let the records fool you, Shades Valley is a competitive team. Briarwood coach Matthew Forester called them “the best 0-5 team in the state” last week, citing that the Mounties have played five stout Class 6A opponents thus far. This should be a compelling Region 5 showdown.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Shades Valley have never met on the field.

Chelsea (1-4) vs. Woodlawn (0-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea surrendered an early lead in a 47-28 loss to Pelham. Woodlawn lost to Selma 52-21.

What to watch: Even though they lost last week, the Hornets got their offense back on track, scoring 28 points against Pelham. Playing Woodlawn should allow Chelsea the opportunity to pick up its first Region 5 win of the season.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Woodlawn have never met on the field.

Spain Park (2-3) at Oak Mountain (4-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Spain Park and Oak Mountain took open dates last week.

What to watch: Spain Park hopes the off week provided the necessary rejuvenation to get back on the right side of the ledger, after the Jags have dropped three straight following a 2-0 start. Oak Mountain got off to an encouraging 4-0 start before being humbled by Hoover two weeks ago.

Last meeting: Spain Park held off Oak Mountain 35-28 in double overtime Oct. 18, 2019.

Hoover (6-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (5-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field – Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hoover pushed past Prattville 28-6. Hewitt-Trussville outlasted Huffman 3-0 on a late field goal.

What to watch: This Class 7A, Region 3 bout is a matchup of No. 2 vs. 4 in the rankings, but features two teams trending in opposite directions the last two weeks. Hoover has picked up steam in recent weeks, while the Huskies struggled in a loss to Thompson and in last week’s win over Huffman.

Last meeting: Hoover picked up a 28-14 win over Hewitt on Sept. 13, 2019. Hoover leads the all-time series 17-4.

Vestavia Hills (1-4) at Thompson (6-0)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium – Thompson High

Last week: Vestavia Hills took an open date. Thompson cruised past Mountain Brook 31-0.

What to watch: Thompson, the top-ranked team in Class 7A, has looked virtually unstoppable through the first half of the season. Vestavia Hills had an open date last week coming off its first win, so the Rebels will look to take advantage of being the fresher team. They did not play their first game until Sept. 4, but have shown strides each game.

Last meeting: Thompson defeated Vestavia Hills 35-21 on Oct. 11, 2019. Vestavia still leads the all-time series 14-10.

Clay-Chalkville (5-0) vs. Jackson-Olin (3-2)

Date : Friday, Oct. 2

: Friday, Oct. 2 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville took an open date. Jackson-Olin shut out Fairfield 7-0.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has looked impressive over the first half of the season, scoring at least 37 points in all four games played so far. Jackson-Olin played a much different game than that last week, needing just the one touchdown to knock off Fairfield.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Jackson-Olin have never met in a game.