Week 6 Football Preview: Patriots featured in Game of the Week

Homewood Patriots take the field before a game between Homewood and Jackson-Olin on Fri, Sept. 19, 2025, at Waldrop Stadium.

Teams take a break from region play this week, with all of the local matchups featuring non-region opponents. The games don't necessarily matter in the region standings, but between rivalries and the level of competition in these matchups, pride is still heavily involved.

Clay-Chalkville (5-0) vs. Thompson (4-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 25

: Thursday, Sept. 25 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville pulled away from Brandon (Miss.) 47-15; Thompson beat Vestavia Hills 35-3.

What to watch: Two of the best teams in the state square off this Thursday night at Cougar Stadium. Thompson is No. 2 in Class 7A, while Clay-Chalkville recently ascended to No. 1 in 6A this week. The Cougars have gotten the best of this matchup the last two years, as both games have gone down to the wire. This game has the look of another great one. Both defenses are elite, each having pitched two shutouts in the season’s first five weeks. Clay has allowed 39 total points, while Thompson has given up just 33. Both quarterbacks are playing at a high level, and whichever team capitalizes on what should be limited opportunities will have the edge.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Thompson 14-13 in overtime on Sept. 27, 2024. The Cougars have won four of five meetings.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville visits Mountain Brook, while Thompson travels to Hewitt-Trussville.

Game of the Week

Mountain Brook (3-2) at Homewood (5-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook ran over Oxford 42-14; Homewood shut out Jackson-Olin 49-0.

What to watch: This game has great potential, and it’s a shame it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of the standings. But the Spartans rebounded last week from a disappointing loss to run for 400 yards and beat Oxford, while Homewood is off to a 5-0 start behind five completely dominant victories. Homewood has yet to play a full four-quarter game with starters to this point. The Patriots have looked the part of a great team so far, but this will be by far their biggest test to this point. It remains to be seen if Mountain Brook running back Stuart Andrews will return this week, but Lawson McKnight was unbelievable in his stead last week, running for over 300 yards on his own. These communities are only separated by a few miles and will be a fun local rivalry contest.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook held off Homewood 27-22 on Sept. 27, 2024. Mountain Brook has won five straight in the series, and holds a 21-15 edge in the series.

Next week: Mountain Brook hosts Clay-Chalkville, while Homewood travels to Gardendale.

Briarwood (3-2) at Leeds (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Homer Smiles Field – Leeds Middle

Last week: Briarwood beat Wenonah 40-22; Leeds lost to Jacksonville 30-7.

What to watch: Two really solid Class 5A teams match up this week, as the Lions pays a visit to Leeds to take on their old friend, Jerry Hood. Hood spent a couple years on staff at Briarwood before building Leeds’ program into a perennial contender. Briarwood has peaked over the last three weeks, with three straight impressive region wins. The Lions have gotten great play out of both quarterbacks, Charles Dedmon and Jamison Barnes. This will be another good test to gauge just how good the Lions can be entering the second half of the season.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Leeds 31-14 on Sept. 27, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Briarwood hosts Corner, while Leeds heads across town to play St. Clair County.

Chelsea (3-2) vs. Paul Bryant (0-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea beat Calera 42-25; Paul Bryant took an open date.

What to watch: Chelsea got back on the winning side of things last week with a region win, and this should be another opportunity to build some momentum heading into the back half of the schedule. Paul Bryant is a struggling team without a win so far this season. The two-headed rushing attack of Chase Malone and Morgan Barnes behind a strong offensive line has been as advertised so far for the Hornets. They have gotten off to quick starts in a couple games, but have allowed opponents to come back. Chelsea will look to start fast and keep that lead this week.

Last meeting: Chelsea blew out Paul Bryant 49-12 on Sept. 27, 2024, in the first meeting between the programs.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Chilton County, while Paul Bryant hosts Bessemer City.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-0) vs. Pinson Valley (3-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24-0; Pinson Valley shut out Shades Valley 33-0.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off shutout wins in region play, as the two northeast Jefferson County foes square off in a non-region contest. Pinson Valley is a much improved squad in James Thompson’s second year as head coach, but the Huskies are the far better team in this one. The health of quarterback Zach Benedict will continue to be monitored, as he appears close to a return for the Huskies. Hewitt-Trussville’s defense has been playing at an elite level as well, having pitched two shutouts in the first five games of the year, allowing a total of 35 points so far.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville blew out Pinson Valley 59-7 on Sept. 27, 2024. The Huskies have won 10 straight over the Indians and has a 26-7 edge in the series.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Thompson, while Pinson Valley has an open date.

Hoover (2-3) at Parker (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Major Brown Memorial Stadium – Parker High

Last week: Hoover rallied to beat Prattville 48-23; Parker lost to Carrollton (Ga.) 43-7.

What to watch: Parker is coming off its first loss of the year, albeit to a team out of Georgia that is ranked as one of the top 25 teams in America. Hoover looked down and out, falling behind 20-0 to Prattville last week, before rallying to blow out the Lions. The Bucs will have their hands full this week as they make a trip to the defending Class 6A state champs. A slow start in this one will be really difficult to recover from against a team of Parker’s ilk.

Last meeting: Parker edged Hoover 14-10 on Sept. 27, 2024. Hoover holds a 7-4 lead in the series.

Next week: Hoover travels to play Oak Mountain, while Parker heads to Jackson-Olin.

John Carroll (1-4) vs. Montevallo (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Ramsay 40-7; Montevallo had an open date.

What to watch: John Carroll will get a second straight home game this week and has a prime opportunity to earn its second win of the year. The Cavs are nursing some key injuries and will need to get healthy for the second half of the season, but there were certainly some positive signs against a team as talented as Ramsay in the first half of last week’s game.

Last meeting: John Carroll knocked off Montevallo 27-7 on Sept. 27, 2024. John Carroll has a 5-2 edge in the series.

Next week: John Carroll heads to Wenonah, while Montevallo travels to Selma.

Spain Park (2-2) vs. James Clemens (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 26

: Friday, Sept. 26 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Benjamin Russell 35-34; James Clemens beat Grissom 40-6.

What to watch: Spain Park will take on its third Class 7A team of the year when it hosts James Clemens this Friday. The Jags showed plenty of progress in a loss last week, with that game coming down to just a couple plays. This is a good opportunity to build upon that, as they take on a head coach quite familiar with the Spain Park program over the years. James Clemens is coached by Juan Johnson, who spent many years as the offensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat James Clemens 34-24 on Sept. 27, 2024. The Jags have won two of three meetings between the teams.

Next week: Spain Park stays home to host Pelham, while James Clemens hosts Florence.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.