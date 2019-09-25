Week 5 Football Primer: Patriots host Center Point for homecoming

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood student section reacts during a game between Helena and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Helena defeated Homewood 28-24. Photo by Erin Nelson

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Homewood (1-3) vs. Center Point (4-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Homewood took its open week. Center Point beat St. Clair County 54-13.

What to watch: It’s homecoming week for the Patriots, but don’t let that fool you. Center Point is a much-improved Class 5A team and is ranked inside the top 10. Homewood is coming off a disappointing region loss before the open date.

Last meeting: Homewood shut out Center Point 24-0 on Sept. 28, 2018. Last year was the teams’ first meeting since 2001. Homewood holds a 12-9 edge all-time.

What it means: It’s a chance for Homewood to build some momentum heading into the latter portion of the schedule, but also an opportunity for Center Point to make a statement.

John Carroll (2-3) vs. Fultondale (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll suffered a 12-7 loss to Woodlawn. Fultondale beat Holly Pond 30-8.

What to watch: Fultondale is just a Class 3A school, but the Wildcats boast one of the most solid programs in the classification and will be able to compete with 5A John Carroll, which is coming off three straight defeats.

Last meeting: Fultondale won a shootout with John Carroll 55-26 on Sept. 28, 2018. John Carroll holds a 5-3 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: It’s a chance for John Carroll to get back to a level record, before a string of tough region games in the second half of the season.

Briarwood (2-2) vs. Hartselle (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood defeated Wenonah 16-7. Hartselle took its open week.

What to watch: Briarwood appears to have gotten on track after a rough start to the season, winning region games each of the last two weeks. The Lions are always tested by Class 6A Hartselle, even though the Tigers have struggled thus far.

Last meeting: Hartselle beat Briarwood 14-7 in overtime on Sept. 28, 2018. Hartselle has won two of the three meetings between the schools.

What it means: It’s a non-region game, but the Lions would love to keep up their momentum heading into the second half of the year.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-2) at Huffman (2-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Huffman High School

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville lost to Spain Park 31-28 on a late touchdown. Huffman beat Pell City 34-13.

What to watch: The Huskies are coming off consecutive disappointing region losses and should be able to get back on track against a non-region foe.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville shut out Huffman 41-0 on Sept. 28, 2018. The former rivals have played 39 times in a series dating back to 1968, with Hewitt winning 21 of them.

What it means: Hewitt-Trussville should be able to use this game as an opportunity to regain health and momentum heading into the second half of the season.

Oak Mountain (1-3) vs. Pelham (0-5)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell victim to Hoover’s stout defense in a 37-7 loss. Pelham was blown out by Chelsea 64-38.

What to watch: Oak Mountain has struggled to score points the last couple weeks, but Pelham could be just what the doctor ordered for the Eagles. The Panthers lost quite a bit from last year’s squad and have had trouble stopping its last three region opponents.

Last meeting: Pelham knocked off Oak Mountain 52-21 on Sept. 28, 2018. Pelham leads the all-time series 11-2.

What it means: Oak Mountain could use a win before being thrust back into the throes of region play next week.

Vestavia Hills (3-1) vs. Shades Valley (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 27

: Friday, Sept. 27 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills lost a hard-fought battle to Mountain Brook 14-7. Shades Valley knocked off Stanhope Elmore 26-6.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is coming off a physical game against rival Mountain Brook, so the Rebels will need to avoid a letdown against a formidable Class 6A opponent in Shades Valley, which is improved this fall.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills ran to a 41-21 victory over Shades Valley on Sept. 28, 2018. The teams have played every year since 1975, and the Rebels hold a 34-11 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: It’s a brief respite from the region grind for both teams, before jumping back in next week.