Week 5 Preview: Patriots head to Benjamin Russell

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Homewood’s Whit Armistead (29) kicks the extra point in a game against Calera on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Calera High School’s Ricky M Cairns Memorial Stadium. Homewood defeated the Eagles 43-21 to earn the Patriots their first win of the season. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Another week of high school football is here, with region play continuing for the local schools. Here’s a look at the games Starnes Media will be covering this Friday.

Be sure to check out this week's Under the Lights podcast.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-1) at Hoover (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville crushed Tuscaloosa County 42-7; Hoover suffered a 26-7 loss to Vestavia Hills.

What to watch: This is a key game that will likely play a big role in playoff seeding out of Class 7A, Region 3. Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover are teams currently heading in opposite directions. The Huskies are flying high after a pair of dominant victories, while the Bucs are looking to rally after a tough loss. It is the first of three straight home games for Hoover, as the Bucs look to get back on the right track.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Hewitt-Trussville 28-11 on Nov. 11, 2022, in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. The series has been dominated by Hoover over the years, with the Bucs winning 22 of 26 meetings. Hewitt has won just once at the Hoover Met, way back in 1997.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Huffman, while Hoover hosts Mountain Brook in non-region action.

Spain Park (2-2) at Vestavia Hills (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park got beaten by Thompson 55-14; Vestavia Hills notched a convincing win over Hoover, 26-7.

What to watch: This is the end of what has to be one of the toughest three-game stretches imaginable for Spain Park, as the Jags come off losses to Hoover and Thompson and head to Vestavia Hills, a team fresh off a big win over Hoover. The Jags struggled against Thompson last week, still without some key players due to injury against the top team in the state. Vestavia Hills head coach Robert Evans said he expects most of those Spain Park players back and fresh, so the Rebels will have to find a way to replicate the performance they put on the field last week, when they ran for 340 yards against the Bucs.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills knocked off Spain Park 36-7 on Sept. 16, 2022. The Rebels have won five straight meetings and hold a 14-6 edge in the series.

Next week: Both teams have an open date next week.

Oak Mountain (1-3) vs. Tuscaloosa County (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Heardmont Park

Last week: Oak Mountain fell short to Chelsea 21-13; Tuscaloosa County was blitzed by Hewitt-Trussville 42-7.

What to watch: Both teams are looking to rebound from region losses. Oak Mountain had its chances, but a blocked field goal return before halftime proved the turning point for Chelsea in the narrow win. Tuscaloosa County has looked much improved at times this season, but Hewitt-Trussville jumped on the Wildcats quickly last Friday. Oak Mountain is looking for its first region win under head coach Shane McComb.

Last meeting: Tuscaloosa County got past Oak Mountain 34-31 on Sept. 16, 2022. Oak Mountain, though, has won six of nine in the series.

Next week: Oak Mountain travels down Highway 119 to take on Briarwood, while Tuscaloosa County takes an open date.

Chelsea (2-2) at Thompson (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium

Last week: Chelsea edged Oak Mountain 21-13; Thompson blew past Spain Park 55-14.

What to watch: Chelsea has alternated losses and wins through the season’s first four games, and if the Hornets are to break that trend, it will take a monumental effort against the No. 1 Warriors. Thompson has looked like the same dominant team it has been the last several years in its first few games.

Last meeting: Thompson beat Chelsea 48-3 on Sept. 16, 2022. Thompson holds a 13-2 lead in the series.

Next week: Chelsea travels to Pelham in a non-region game, while Thompson hosts Clay-Chalkville in a nationally televised contest.

Homewood (1-3) at Benjamin Russell (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Martin-Savarese Stadium

Last week: Homewood earned its first win of the season over Calera, 43-21; Benjamin Russell took its open date.

What to watch: Homewood broke through to the win column last week, by blowing out a struggling Calera team. The Patriots have steadily improved through the first few weeks of the season, as they have plenty of new starters on both sides of the ball still getting their feet wet. Benjamin Russell will be a tough opponent for the Patriots, especially given the top-end talent the Wildcats possess.

Last meeting: Homewood held off Benjamin Russell 31-24 on Sept. 16, 2022. Homewood holds a 7-4 lead in the series, which includes four playoff games and two state championship meetings.

Next week: Homewood travels to Pinson Valley, while Benjamin Russell heads to Smiths Station for non-region games.

Mountain Brook (3-1) vs. Jackson-Olin (0-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook shut out Woodlawn 51-0; Jackson-Olin was shut out by Minor 27-0.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has begun Class 6A, Region 5 play with consecutive shutouts and have a chance to earn another this week. Jackson-Olin has struggled so far this year, combining for just 20 points over its first four games. The Spartans should make quick work of this one and improve to 3-0 in the region.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook defeated Jackson-Olin 41-0 on Sept. 15, 2022. The Spartans have won the only two meetings between the teams.

Next week: Mountain Brook travels to take on Hoover, while Jackson-Olin will host Helena.

John Carroll (4-0) vs. Carver-Birmingham (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll blew past Hayden 44-6; Carver lost to Wenonah 19-14.

What to watch: This game presents a real opportunity for John Carroll to improve upon its storybook start to the season. The Cavs won in convincing fashion last week and have remained focused even as the wins have piled up. John Carroll began the season 6-0 in 1999 and could get to within a game of that mark with another solid showing this Friday. The Cavs will also be honoring the state championship football team from 1973, along with the track teams from that year, as part of the 50th anniversary of their titles.

Last meeting: Carver knocked off John Carroll 20-14 on Sept. 16, 2022. The two teams have split eight meetings all-time, in a series that dates back to 1977.

Next week: John Carroll has an open date, while Carver hosts Dallas County.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) at Center Point (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 22

: Friday, Sept. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Center Point High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew out Pinson Valley 41-0; Center Point lost to Pell City 24-16.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is back on the road this week to face the Eagles. The Cougars have suddenly found a spark on offense over the last two weeks, scoring 46 and 41 points in their last two games. Over four games, the defense has been utterly dominant, allowing just 10 total points.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Center Point 56-19 on Sept. 16, 2022. The Cougars hold a 7-2 lead in the series.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville travels to Thompson next week for a nationally televised game, while Center Point heads to Fairfield for a non-region game.