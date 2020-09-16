Week 4 Football Primer: Patriots look to add another win

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Chelsea at Homewood The Homewood Patriots take the field bearing American Flags at the start of a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. The Patriots defeated the Hornets 24-3. Photo by Erin Nelson.

A new week of high school football is upon us, with teams starting to emerge across the landscape as real contenders. Here's a look at some of the local games this week.

Mountain Brook (3-0) vs. Shades Valley (0-3)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 17

: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Huffman 28-7. Shades Valley took an open week.

What to watch: Mountain Brook’s defense has been stout so far, allowing seven points in two real games, while Shades Valley has allowed at least 28 points in every game so far. The Spartans have yet to show any signs of the pressure of being the top-ranked team in Class 6A.

Last meeting: Shades Valley beat Mountain Brook 42-28 on Sept. 6, 2013. The Mounties have a 23-11 lead in the all-time series.

Homewood (3-1) at Woodlawn (0-4)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Homewood knocked off Chelsea 24-3 in a region contest. Woodlawn lost at Briarwood 43-0.

What to watch: It hasn’t been an easy start for Homewood, but the Patriots are 3-1 and 1-0 in Class 6A, Region 5 play. Woodlawn has struggled in the early portions of the season, so the Patriots should be able to add another win to their ledger this week.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Woodlawn 35-18 on Oct. 15, 1999. The Patriots have won both meetings between the schools.

John Carroll (2-1) vs. Fairfield (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll picked up a tight 13-12 win over Cordova last week. Fairfield picked up a 34-20 win over Carver-Birmingham.

What to watch: John Carroll has shown encouraging signs this fall, winning two games and nearly winning the third. The Cavs have not won two region games since 2013 and have the rest of the season to match that mark.

Last meeting: Fairfield blew past John Carroll 48-18 on Sept. 6, 2019. Fairfield leads the all-time series 23-13-2.

Briarwood (3-1) vs. Huffman (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood cruised past Woodlawn 43-0. Huffman hung tough before falling to Mountain Brook 28-7.

What to watch: Not many would have pegged this to be a premier matchup at the beginning of the season, but Briarwood and Huffman appear to be two of the best teams in Class 6A, Region 5. Huffman gave top-ranked Mountain Brook a run last week and Briarwood has looked strong in the early portion of the season. So far, both teams look capable of making the playoffs.

Last meeting: Briarwood and Huffman have never met in a game.

Hewitt-Trussville (4-0) vs. Thompson (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7:30 p.m.

: 7:30 p.m. Location: Husky Field – Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville pulled away in the second half for a 50-18 win over Tuscaloosa County. Thompson held off Spain Park 48-35.

What to watch: This is the one of the biggest matchups of the season, with the top two teams in Class 7A squaring off on national television (ESPNU). Both teams have shown no weakness over the season’s first few weeks and have explosive offenses, Thompson averages 48 points per game and Hewitt averages 35. The winner gets the early upper hand in the battle for the region title.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville upset previously unbeaten Thompson 35-29 on Oct. 25, 2019. Hewitt holds a 6-5 lead in the all-time series.

Oak Mountain (4-0) at Hoover (4-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hoover Met

Last week: Oak Mountain pulled out a 35-28 win over Vestavia Hills last week. Hoover dominated Gadsden City 38-0.

What to watch: Oak Mountain is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in program history, while it’s nothing new for Hoover. The Eagles’ run-heavy offense has had great success in all four of their games to this point, but they now face their toughest test to date. Hoover has faced two stern tests to this point, so the Bucs will be battle-tested.

Last meeting: Hoover beat Oak Mountain 37-7 on Sept. 20, 2019. Oak Mountain has never defeated Hoover in 17 previous meetings.

Spain Park (2-2) at Gadsden City (2-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium – Gadsden City High School

Last week: Spain Park hung tough but fell to Thompson 48-35. Gadsden City was shut out by Hoover 38-0.

What to watch: After encouraging 2-0 starts for both Spain Park and Gadsden City, the schedule has been less forgiving the last two weeks. Both teams have picked up losses to even their records at 2-2, but one of them will get back above .500 this week. Spain Park performed much better last week against Thompson than the week prior in an ugly loss to Hewitt-Trussville, while Gadsden City was smothered by Hoover.

Last meeting: Spain Park knocked off Gadsden City 31-19 on Aug. 25, 2017. The Jags have won three of the four meetings between the schools.

Vestavia Hills (0-4) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-3)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field – Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills fell to Oak Mountain 35-28 on a late touchdown. Tuscaloosa County hung tough for a half but lost to Hewitt-Trussville 50-18.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills is still looking for its first win of the season, although its 0-4 record is deceiving. With the first two of those games being COVID-19 defeats, the Rebels have begun their season against Hoover and Oak Mountain. The Rebels rely on a strong defense and running game and that could be a winning combination this week.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills cruised past Tuscaloosa County 45-16 on Sept. 13, 2019. Vestavia holds a 10-6 lead in the all-time series.

Clay-Chalkville (4-0) at Minor (3-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Minor High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville beat a strong Gardendale 38-17. Minor suffered a narrow 33-28 loss to Pinson Valley.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has been nothing shy of dominant in its first three games (one win was a forfeit), averaging over 38 points and allowing just over 14 points. Minor is off to a great start and came up just shy against Pinson Valley last week.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville dispatched Minor 45-14 on Oct. 20, 2017. Clay has won six of 10 meetings between the schools.

Pinson Valley (3-1) vs. Jackson-Olin (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 18

: Friday, Sept. 18 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley held off Minor 33-28. Jackson-Olin blew past Mortimer Jordan 42-14.

What to watch: Pinson Valley has been impressive after a season-opening defeat at the hands of Hewitt-Trussville. Jackson-Olin has had a choppy start to its season, with a forfeit loss and an open week sandwiched around two impressive victories so far.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley dominated Jackson-Olin 31-5 on Nov. 4, 2016, in the first round of the state playoffs. Pinson has won two of the three meetings between the schools.