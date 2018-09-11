Week 3 Football Primer: Patriots, Cavs back in action

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Pelham KeOnte Davis runs the ball during a game between Pelham and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Another week of high school football is coming up. Here's a look at some of the matchups around the area.

Homewood (2-1) at Helena (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Helena High School

Homewood and Helena square off in a Class 6A, Region 5 contest on Friday night.

What to watch: Homewood comes off a dominant region win last week over Pelham, holding the Panthers to just 70 total yards. Helena took its bye week last week and will be playing its first region contest. Helena has started out with a pair of losses under first-year coach Richie Busby.

Impact player: Homewood defensive back Kameron Gaines recovered a pair of fumbles against Pelham. The Center Point transfer has gained a great deal of playing time on a young Patriots defense.

Last meeting: Homewood’s defense dominated on the way to a 37-7 win over Helena on Sept. 22, 2017. The series is tied, 1-1.

What this game means: Homewood knocked off a region title contender in Pelham last week, and cannot afford a slip-up against Helena if the Patriots want to take full advantage of that victory.

John Carroll (0-3) at Parker (1-1)

Date : Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018

: Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: A.H. Parker High School

John Carroll travels to Parker on Thursday night to take on the Thundering Herd in a Class 5A, Region 4 matchup.

What to watch: Both teams began region play with a loss last week, with John Carroll suffering a shutout defeat at Fairfield, while Parker lost at Ramsay. The Cavs have been shut out in two of their first three games, so they will look to get the offense rolling in this one.

Impact player: John Carroll’s Zach Elliott has made his presence felt on both sides of the ball early this season, catching a touchdown pass against Leeds and securing an interception in the season-opener.

Last meeting: Parker prevailed, 24-17, over John Carroll on Sept. 15, 2017. Parker leads the series, 6-5.

What this game means: The winner of this game steadies the ship after a loss to open region play, but the loser will be behind the eight-ball in terms of the playoff race.

Spain Park (1-2) at Mountain Brook (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Spain Park heads to Mountain Brook to play the Spartans in a Class 7A, Region 3 contest on Friday night.

What to watch: Spain Park is coming off back-to-back losses, including a region loss to Vestavia Hills last Friday. Mountain Brook has looked dominant in its first three contests, but the competition stiffens this week.

Impact player: Mountain Brook defensive lineman Jay Barze has come up with a big play each of the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, he intercepted a pass and followed that up with a blocked punt last Friday.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook prevailed in triple overtime to defeat Spain Park, 51-50, on Sept. 22, 2017. Spain Park leads the series, 8-6.

What this game means: A Mountain Brook win would put the Spartans in a good position in the region while putting the Jags in a big hole. If the Jags can pull off the minor upset, the two teams will be tied in the region.

Briarwood (2-0) at Woodlawn (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Briarwood continues Class 5A, Region 4 play on Friday night against Woodlawn.

What to watch: Briarwood scored a late touchdown to defeat Pleasant Grove, 10-6, last week, while Woodlawn began the region slate with a shutout loss to Wenonah. The Lions defense has been stout in the season’s first two games, so expect that to continue.

Impact player: Briarwood running back Alex Key stepped in for an injured Luke Prewett last Friday and carried the ball 15 times for 66 yards. Key will likely see the field quite a bit this week.

Last meeting: Briarwood scored early and often to beat Woodlawn, 49-14, on Oct. 13, 2017. Briarwood leads the all-time series 2-0.

What this game means: It’s another region game for the Lions, who have not dropped one since 2015.

Chelsea (0-3) at Jackson-Olin (3-0)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: P.D. Jackson-Olin High School

Chelsea will play its second straight road region game against a strong Jackson-Olin team on Friday night.

What to watch: Chelsea has lost its first three games of the Dustin Goodwin era, but the Hornets played much better in their first Class 6A, Region 5 contest last week against Carver-Birmingham. Chelsea built an 11-point fourth-quarter lead before succumbing to a pair of late touchdowns.

Impact player: Chelsea running back Collier Blair missed the first game with an injury, but showed out in his second game against Carver. Blair combined for over 130 rushing and receiving yards. He was the bell cow for the Hornets offense last fall as a freshman, and the sophomore is aiming to do the same again.

Last meeting: Chelsea and Jackson-Olin have never met on the football field.

What this game means: Chelsea is still looking for its first win, but Jackson-Olin has established itself as a contender for the region title. A Chelsea win would throw the region standings into early disarray.

Hoover (2-1) at Hewitt-Trussville (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Hoover heads to Trussville for a Class 7A, Region 3 contest against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night.

What to watch: There is no time to celebrate Hoover’s big win over Thompson, as the Bucs turn right back around and play at Hewitt-Trussville this week. The Huskies are coming off a high-scoring, tight win over Oak Mountain last week and will look to put forth a much better defensive effort this week.

Impact player: Hoover defensive back Jabari Moore came up with a fourth-quarter interception that proved to be the nail in the coffin for Thompson last week. Moore and the Bucs defense are facing an elite passing attack once again this week, so he will have his chance to make another big play this week.

Last meeting: Hoover used a big third quarter to pull away from Hewitt-Trussville in a 56-21 win on Nov. 17, 2017, in the second round of the playoffs. Hoover leads the series, 16-3.

What this game means: This game could go a long way to deciding the region, as Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson appeared to be Hoover’s chief competition to that title at the season's outset.

Oak Mountain (1-1) at Thompson (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson High School

Oak Mountain helps Thompson open up the new Warrior Stadium on Friday night in a Class 7A, Region 3 game.

What to watch: Thompson will open its new stadium on Friday night, after opening the season with three road trips. The Warriors are coming off a tough loss to Hoover, while Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville in a shootout. It’s the second of a three-game stretch in which Oak Mountain plays Hewitt, Thompson and Hoover.

Impact player: Oak Mountain running back Luke Percer scored five touchdowns last week (four rushing, one kick return). Percer is a versatile player that can line up anywhere, so the Warriors will need to keep tabs on him at all times.

Last meeting: Thompson dominated Oak Mountain, 49-14, on Sept. 22, 2017. Oak Mountain leads the all-time series, 9-5.

What this game means: Both teams are looking for their first region win after disappointing losses last week.

Vestavia Hills (2-0) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Vestavia Hills and Tuscaloosa County continue Class 7A, Region 3 action on Friday night.

What to watch: Vestavia Hills pulled out some late-game heroics last week in a win over Spain Park, while Tuscaloosa County was shut out by Mountain Brook. The Rebels have notched two impressive victories to begin the season. Tuscaloosa County hasn’t scored on the Rebels since 2015.

Impact player: Vestavia Hills running back Cooper Bishop hogged all the rushing yards last Friday night, gaining 201 yards on the ground on 26 carries. After moving over from linebacker, Bishop has been impressive in the first two games this season.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Tuscaloosa County, 28-0, on Oct. 27, 2017. Vestavia Hills leads the series, 8-6.

What this game means: Vestavia Hills would do well by taking care of business in this contest to improve to 2-0 in region action, giving the Rebels a leg up in the race to the playoffs.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Pinson Valley (2-1)

Date : Friday, Sept. 14, 2018

: Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Clay-Chalkville visits Pinson Valley for a critical Class 6A, Region 6 game on Friday night.

What to watch: Both teams are off to great starts and looking like teams capable of returning to the Class 6A semifinals, where they met last fall. Clay-Chalkville dominated Niceville (Florida) last Friday, while Pinson Valley opened up region play with a shutout over Shades Valley.

Impact player: Pinson Valley wide receiver Demarion Holloman has emerged as quarterback Bo Nix’s top target. In last week’s victory, Holloman accounted for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley advanced to the state championship game with a 37-7 win over Clay-Chalkville on Dec. 1, 2017. The Cougars lead the series, 10-3, with all three Indians victories coming in the last three meetings.

What this game means: The winner of this game is an early leader in the race to the Region 6 title. With Oxford also with them, the region contains three of the top five 6A teams currently.