Week 3 Football Primer: Patriots head to Chelsea

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Homewood WR Jackson Parris (5) runs after a catch during a game between Homewood and McAdory on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at McAdory Stadium in McCalla.

Region play has begun for most teams, so this week marks a chance to keep the momentum rolling or to even the mark in the most important part of the schedule.

Homewood (2-1) at Chelsea (0-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Homewood suffered a loss to McAdory, 45-18; Chelsea surrendered a late lead and fell to Briarwood 42-35 in overtime.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off losses last Friday night, with Homewood getting blown away the final few quarters and Chelsea licking its wounds after giving up a two-touchdown lead and falling in overtime. It will be Homewood’s first region game, while Chelsea aims to even up the Class 6A, Region 5 mark.

Last meeting: Homewood cruised to a 24-3 win over Chelsea on Sept. 11, 2020. Homewood has won all three meetings between the two schools.

John Carroll (2-1) vs. Cordova (1-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll took down Carver-Birmingham 14-6 in a defensive struggle; Cordova got blown out by Pleasant Grove 46-18.

What to watch: John Carroll could start out 2-0 in region play for the first time since 2012 with a win on Friday night. The Cavaliers have shown continued progress under second-year coach Will Mara, winning two of their first three games to start the season and holding the opponent to six and zero in the wins. Cordova is on its fourth coach in four years but is off to a 2-1 start as well.

Last meeting: John Carroll edged Cordova 13-12 on Sept. 11, 2020. Cordova has won seven of nine in the series, but last season was the first time the schools met since 1958.

Briarwood (3-0) at Woodlawn (1-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Briarwood rallied to defeat Chelsea 42-35 in overtime; Woodlawn was shut out by Mountain Brook 49-0.

What to watch: Briarwood had its back against the wall in the Class 6A, Region 5 opener last Friday. The Lions had to rally from two touchdowns down in the final quarter, but managed to tie the game in the last minute and win it in overtime. The Lions should have a much simpler time of things this week against an undermanned Woodlawn squad.

Last meeting: Briarwood cruised to a 43-0 victory on Sept. 11, 2020. Briarwood has won all five meetings between the programs.

Hewitt-Trussville (3-0) vs. Tuscaloosa County (1-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville pulled away from Spain Park for a 38-17 win; Tuscaloosa County was shut out by Thompson 58-0.

What to watch: After a couple impressive wins to start the season, Hewitt-Trussville had to fight for everything against Spain Park last week. The Huskies responded, though, and pulled away with a strong final quarter. Tuscaloosa County has been outmatched in games the last two weeks against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa and Thompson.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville blew Tuscaloosa County away 50-18 on Sept. 11, 2020. Hewitt has five of the six meetings between the two teams.

Hoover (3-0) at Gadsden City (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Titan Stadium - Gadsden City High School

Last week: Hoover blew out Vestavia Hills 34-6 in a rivalry game; Gadsden City battled but lost to Oak Mountain 17-7.

What to watch: Both teams got Class 7A, Region 3 play underway last week. Gadsden City got off to an encouraging start to the season but were unable to roll that over into the beginning of region play. Hoover has looked impressive through the first three games of the year and will look to continue that high level of play this week.

Last meeting: Hoover shut out Gadsden City 38-0 on Sept. 11, 2020. Hoover has all six meetings between the teams.

Mountain Brook (3-0) vs. Huffman (1-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook blanked Woodlawn 49-0; Huffman fell to Shades Valley 41-20.

What to watch: Mountain Brook has allowed a total of 10 points through the first three games of the season. Huffman edged Benjamin Russell in the season opener but suffered losses to Parker and Shades Valley over the last two weeks. The Spartans offense, with new pieces at several spots, has impressed early and is looking to continue its progression.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook pulled away for a 28-7 victory on Sept. 10, 2020. Mountain Brook holds a 16-13 edge in the series.

Oak Mountain (3-0) at Vestavia Hills (0-3)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain knocked off Gadsden City 17-7; Vestavia Hills suffered a 34-6 defeat to Hoover.

What to watch: In a matchup of Class 7A, Region 3 teams with new coaches, this game features two teams having opposite starts with those new head men. Under Tyler Crane, Oak Mountain has soared to three wins thanks to strong defense and good quarterback play from Evan Smith. However, Vestavia Hills has struggled to get going under new head coach Sean Calhoun. The Rebels have yet to score more than seven points in a game, but those games were against Mountain Brook, Homewood and Hoover.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain outlasted Vestavia Hills 35-28 on Sept. 11, 2020. Vestavia still holds a 13-4 edge in the series.

Spain Park (1-2) at Thompson (3-0)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Warrior Stadium - Thompson High School

Last week: Spain Park hung tough, but fell to Hewitt-Trussville 38-17; Thompson blew out Tuscaloosa County 58-0.

What to watch: Spain Park gave Hewitt-Trussville a run last week, before the Huskies pulled away late. The Jaguars have their work cut out for them this week, going up against a Thompson team that has yet to allow a point over the season’s first three games. The Warriors have won their first three 55-0, 55-0 and 58-0 and are an early favorite to repeat as Class 7A state champions.

Last meeting: Thompson withstood a battle and beat Spain Park 48-35 on Sept. 11, 2020. Spain Park leads the series 9-6 but Thompson has won the last four.

Clay-Chalkville (3-0) at Gardendale (2-1)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Driver Stadium – Gardendale High School

Last week: Clay-Chalkville blew away Jasper 68-21; Gardendale suffered a 38-21 loss to Pinson Valley.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville’s offense has been as advertised early on this season, averaging 55 points per game through the first three. The Cougars’ game against Gardendale will certainly be the toughest test to date.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville took down Gardendale 38-17 on Sept. 11, 2020. Clay has won eight of the nine matchups between the two.

Pinson Valley (2-1) vs. Minor (0-2)

Date: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley outlasted Gardendale 38-21; Minor suffered a 17-14 loss to Mortimer Jordan.

What to watch: Pinson Valley has been impressive the last two weeks, beating Shades Valley and Gardendale after a season-opening loss to Hewitt-Trussville. The Indians have not lost a region game since early 2019.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley knocked off Minor 33-28 on Sept. 11, 2020. Minor has won three of five meetings between the schools, but Pinson has won the last two.