Week 2 Football Primer: Patriots, Cavs begin region play

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Vestavia Football 2019 Pate Owen (18) carries the ball during a game between Vestavia Hills and Homewood on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Here's a look at some of the local high school football games this week.

Homewood (0-2) at Pelham (0-2)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Ned Bearden Stadium (Pelham)

Last week: Homewood fell to Vestavia Hills 49-7. Pelham lost to Bibb County 19-17.

What to watch: Both teams have gotten off to slow starts in 2019, but are each expected to be two of the top teams in the region.

Last meeting: Homewood knocked off Pelham 27-7 on Sept. 7, 2018. The Patriots have won the last five meetings and hold a 13-6 edge in the all-time series.

What it means: Despite being the first game of region action, it could prove pivotal to the final standings.

John Carroll (2-0) vs. Fairfield (0-2)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll outlasted Leeds 34-33 in double overtime. Fairfield fell to Griffin (Ga.) 44-6.

What to watch: John Carroll hasn’t begun a season 3-0 since 1999, when the Cavs started the year with six straight victories. Fairfield has not played well in its first two contests and John Carroll enters the game with a wealth of momentum.

Last meeting: Fairfield ran past John Carroll 47-0 on Sept. 7, 2018. The Tigers lead the all-time series 22-13-2.

What it means: Not only would a victory be big for John Carroll’s morale, it would be a great start to potentially earning a playoff berth in a tough region.

Mountain Brook (2-0) vs. Tuscaloosa County (0-2)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook cruised past Center Point 24-6. Tuscaloosa County fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 32-14.

What to watch: Mountain Brook’s offense is looking to find its footing after having to replace several offensive linemen, its top two running backs and top three receivers from last year. In the meantime, the defense has allowed just six points in each of the first two games.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Tuscaloosa County 34-0 on Sept. 7, 2018.

What it means: The Spartans should have every opportunity to begin region play with a win.

Briarwood (0-1) vs. Pleasant Grove (2-0)

Class 5A, Region 4 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood fell to Chelsea 17-14. Pleasant Grove knocked off West Blocton 28-6.

What to watch: The two 2018 playoff teams will open the region slate against one another this week. Briarwood will aim to rebound from a disappointing season-opening loss against a Pleasant Grove team flying high after the season’s first two weeks.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Pleasant Grove 10-6 in a low-scoring affair on Sept. 7, 2018.

What it means: For two teams expected to make noise in Region 4 this fall, the result of this contest could go quite a ways in determining playoff seeding at the end of the campaign.

Chelsea (1-1) vs. Carver-Birmingham (0-2)

Class 6A, Region 5 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea defeated Briarwood 17-14. Carver-Birmingham lost to Mays (Ga.) 49-21.

What to watch: Chelsea is off to a much better start in Dustin Goodwin’s second year as head coach, and the Hornets will aim to avenge a loss in this matchup last year, when they blew a fourth-quarter lead.

Last meeting: Carver-Birmingham charged back from an 11-point deficit to beat Chelsea 28-24 on Sept. 6, 2018.

What it means: Neither team advanced to the postseason a season ago, so a win to start off region play would mean a great deal.

Spain Park (1-1) at Vestavia Hills (1-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Bessemer City 42-35. Vestavia Hills routed Homewood 49-7.

What to watch: Both offenses have started the season strong, with Spain Park combining for 77 points over its first two games and Vestavia registering seven touchdowns in a season-opening blowout win. The region opener for both teams should come down to whichever defense comes up with a few opportune stops.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills knocked off Spain Park 28-21 on Sept. 7, 2018. The Rebels win snapped a four-game Spain Park streak in the series, and Vestavia holds a 10-6 lead all time.

What it means: Neither team advanced to the postseason a season ago, so a 1-0 start in region play will be vital to either team’s journey.

Hoover (2-0) at Thompson (2-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Warrior Stadium (Thompson High School)

Last week: Hoover charged past Cocoa (Fla.) 37-23. Thompson dominated Foley 42-13.

What to watch: The game has decided the region title in each of the last two seasons and this year’s meeting has the potential to have the same consequence. The Bucs won the regular season meeting last fall, before the Warriors got revenge in the semifinals.

Last meeting: Thompson used a last-minute comeback to beat Hoover 31-28 in the Class 7A semifinals on Nov. 23, 2018. Thompson has won two of the last three meetings between the two schools, but Hoover leads the all-time series 22-2.

What it means: It’s a region matchup between top-five teams. Enough said.

Hewitt-Trussville (2-0) at Oak Mountain (1-0)

Class 7A, Region 3 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Heardmont Park

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville overcame an early deficit to defeat West Forsyth (Ga.) 47-19. Oak Mountain took its open week.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville has posted big point totals in each of the season’s first two games, and is aiming toward a much-improved defense this fall. Oak Mountain struggled to move the ball in its season-opener against Chelsea, so holding the Huskies down will be key.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville held off Oak Mountain 52-47 on Sept. 7, 2018.

What it means: It’s the region opener for both squads, so it’s a great opportunity to start on the right side of things.

Clay-Chalkville (2-0) at Park Crossing (0-2)

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery)

Last week: Clay-Chalkville came back to stun James Clemens 38-37. Park Crossing lost to St. Paul’s 27-26 in overtime.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville has opened the season with two impressive wins over non-region foes and would like to add a third one to its resume. The Cougars offense has been clicking on all cylinders with new quarterback Damione Ward.

Last meeting: Park Crossing knocked off Clay-Chalkville 30-7 on Oct. 27, 2017. Park Crossing has won both meetings between the schools.

What it means: The game serves as one final tune-up before Clay-Chalkville starts off region play next week.

Pinson Valley (1-1) vs. Shades Valley (1-0)

Class 6A, Region 6 game

Date : Friday, Sept. 6

: Friday, Sept. 6 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where: Willie Adams Stadium

Last week: Pinson Valley beat Ramsay 27-7. Shades Valley knocked off Jackson-Olin 38-12.

What to watch: Shades Valley should be a much-improved squad from the one that finished 2-8 in 2018. But Pinson Valley is no slouch, as the two-time reigning Class 6A champs come off a narrow loss to 7A Hewitt-Trussville and a commanding win over 5A power Ramsay last week.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley charged past Shades Valley 49-7 on Sept. 7, 2018. The Indians have won eight of 12 in the all-time series.

What it means: It’s the region opener for both squads and Pinson Valley will look to extend its 13-game region winning streak that dates back to 2016.