Week 11 Football Preview: Patriots host Oak Mountain

× Expand Homewood wide receiver Kamryn Foster (2) runs with the ball after a catch during a game between Chelsea and Homewood on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Photo by Richard Force.

Week 10 is in the books, and the Under the Lights teams are wrapping up the regular season in Week 11.

Here’s a quick look at the Week 11 slate. Be sure to follow Under the Lights on X and Facebook for updates all season long. Get all of our coverage in your inbox each Saturday morning as well.

Spain Park (5-4) vs. James Clemens (8-1)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 42-28; James Clemens beat Huntsville 31-0.

What to watch: Spain Park led Hewitt-Trussville 14-7 at halftime behind two first-half touchdown catches from Barrett Price, and Nash Davis threw for 188 yards and three touchdowns despite the eventual loss. James Clemens has won seven straight games and will have a first-round bye in the playoffs. This will be a tough test to wrap up the regular season for both squads.

Last meeting: Spain Park beat James Clemens 28-7 in 2025. Spain Park leads the series 3-1.

Next week: Spain Park travels to Bob Jones in the first round of the playoffs, while James Clemens has a first-round bye.

Hewitt-Trussville (5-4) at Pike Road (7-2)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pike Road Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Spain Park 42-28; Pike Road beat Rehobeth 39-0.

What to watch: Jack Floyd ran for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries against Spain Park, and Hewitt-Trussville clinched a home playoff game with the win. Pike Road is 6-1 in Class 5A, Region 2 after beating Rehobeth.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville and Pike Road have never met.

Next week: Hewitt-Trussville hosts Gadsden City in the first round of the playoffs, while Pike Road hosts Bessemer City.

Chelsea (1-8) at Bessemer City (6-3)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Thursday, Oct. 29 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Bessemer City Stadium

Last week: Chelsea beat Chilton County 42-35; Bessemer City fell to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 22-20.

What to watch: Chelsea earned its first win of the season by rallying from a 35-7 deficit against Chilton County, with Kaylor Crumpton scoring four touchdowns in the third quarter and Logan Strunk throwing a 79-yard touchdown pass to Cole Carroll with 3:23 left. Bessemer City played Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa to a two-point game and will be a tough test for the Hornets, as they wrap up their season.

Last meeting: Bessemer City beat Chelsea 31-23 in the 2016 playoffs in the only previous meeting between the two teams.

Next week: Chelsea's season will be over, while Bessemer City travels to Pike Road in the first round of the playoffs.

Oak Mountain (2-7) at Homewood (8-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Thompson 42-0; Homewood beat Ramsay 10-7.

What to watch: Oak Mountain's Kentrell Tolbert ran for 146 yards on 27 carries against Thompson, and the Eagles held the ball for 28:07 to Thompson's 19:53 despite the loss. Homewood had already clinched the Class 5A, Region 4 title when it beat Ramsay on a 42-yard field goal by Jozy Hicks, with the Patriots' defense holding the Rams to 122 total yards in an impressive win last week.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Oak Mountain 14-7 in 2011. Oak Mountain leads the series 4-2.

Next week: Oak Mountain's season will be over, while Homewood hosts Theodore in the first round of the playoffs.

John Carroll (4-5) vs. Leeds (7-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll fell to Randolph 25-21; Leeds beat Lincoln 48-21.

What to watch: John Carroll led Randolph 21-10 early in the fourth quarter but was unable to hold on last week. Leeds has won seven straight games heading into the playoffs and this will be a tough test for the Cavs before they begin their playoff run.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat Leeds 34-33 in 2019. John Carroll leads the series 19-10-1.

Next week: John Carroll travels to Randolph in the first round of the playoffs, while Leeds hosts Brooks.

Clay-Chalkville (7-1) vs. Central-Phenix City (8-1)

Date: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Location: Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville had an open date; Central-Phenix City beat Enterprise 49-5.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville, off an open date, finished 6-0 in Class 5A, Region 6 after beating St. Clair County on Oct. 16. The Cougars have been one of the best teams in the state once again this year, its only blemish coming against Thompson in Week 2. Central-Phenix City has won eight straight and is 7-0 in Class 6A, Region 2. Both teams have just one loss this season, each to Thompson.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Central-Phenix City have never met.

Next week: Clay-Chalkville hosts Austin in the first round of the playoffs, while Central-Phenix City has a first-round bye.

Historical data courtesy of AHSFHS.org.