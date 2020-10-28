Week 10 Football Primer: Regular season concludes

Photo by James Nicholas
Homewood vs. Briarwood Football
Homewood’s James Brooks #76 protects his QB during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.
The high school football regular season finale has arrived, with some schools preparing for a hopeful playoff run and others making one last push to go out on the right note.
Mountain Brook (8-1) at Austin (8-1)
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Austin High School
Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 35-21 to wrap up a perfect region slate. Austin took care of Bob Jones 49-7.
What to watch: These two teams won their respective regions and this game should serve as a high-level tune-up for the postseason.
Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Austin 31-0 on Nov. 9, 2018, in the first round of the playoffs.
Oak Mountain (6-3) at Clay-Chalkville (8-1)
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium
Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 51-21. Clay-Chalkville beat Huffman 49-20.
What to watch: Both teams are playoff bound following this matchup, but Oak Mountain could use a boost of momentum after consecutive convincing losses. Clay-Chalkville got back on track last week after losing to Pinson Valley.
Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Oak Mountain 50-22 on Nov. 1, 2013. The Cougars have won two of three meetings between the schools.
Spain Park (3-6) at Hueytown (5-4)
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 29
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Hueytown High School
Last week: Spain Park rallied to beat Tuscaloosa County 35-34, snapping a six-game losing streak. Hueytown accepted a forfeit win over Paul Bryant.
What to watch: Spain Park finally got back in the win column with its scintillating comeback win over Tuscaloosa County last week, while Hueytown has lost four games this year due to COVID-19.
Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Hueytown 31-0 on Aug. 28, 2015. Spain Park has won all four meetings between the two schools.
Homewood (5-4) at Pelham (8-1)
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High
Last week: Homewood fell to Briarwood 28-6. Pelham defeated Chilton County 41-7 to cap off a perfect region slate.
What to watch: Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but Pelham has put together a much better season to this point. The Panthers have been clicking on all cylinders for much of the year, while the Patriots have struggled with consistency.
Last meeting: Homewood beat Pelham 42-21 on Sept. 6, 2019. Homewood holds a 14-6 lead in the series.
John Carroll (4-5) vs. St. Clair County (1-8)
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Pat Sullivan Field
Last week: John Carroll defeated Wenonah 21-7. St. Clair County forfeited its game against Hayden.
What to watch: With a win, John Carroll can finish at the .500 mark for the first time since 2010.
Last meeting: John Carroll beat St. Clair County 35-21 on Aug. 23, 2019. The two teams have split 10 previous meetings.
Briarwood (6-2) vs. Corner (4-5)
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Lions Pride Stadium
Last week: Briarwood knocked off Homewood 28-6. Corner fell to Center Point 46-43.
What to watch: Briarwood clinched a home playoff game with its win last week and has been strong all season. Corner plays its final game of the season after dropping a pair of tight region games.
Last meeting: Briarwood beat Corner 42-17 on Nov. 4, 2016, in the first round of the playoffs. Briarwood is 6-1 all-time against Corner.
Chelsea (3-6) vs. Calera (3-6)
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Chelsea High School
Last week: Chelsea fell to Mountain Brook 35-21 after putting up a strong fight. Calera fell to Benjamin Russell 46-20.
What to watch: Neither team will make the playoffs in 2020, but there are still pride and bragging rights on the line.
Last meeting: Chelsea shut out Calera 28-0 on Oct. 24, 2019. Calera leads the all-time series 20-11-1.
Vestavia Hills (3-6) vs. Shades Valley (3-6)
- Date: Friday, Oct. 30
- Time: 7 p.m.
- Location: Buddy Anderson Field – Thompson Reynolds Stadium
Last week: Vestavia Hills pummeled Gadsden City 45-7. Shades Valley shut out Woodlawn 50-0.
What to watch: This game is the final one in the storied career of Buddy Anderson at Vestavia Hills. After 43 years, Anderson will coach his last game against a team his Rebels have played each season he has been in charge.
Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Shades Valley 17-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.