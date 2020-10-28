Week 10 Football Primer: Regular season concludes

× Expand Photo by James Nicholas Homewood vs. Briarwood Football Homewood’s James Brooks #76 protects his QB during a game between Briarwood and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

The high school football regular season finale has arrived, with some schools preparing for a hopeful playoff run and others making one last push to go out on the right note.

Mountain Brook (8-1) at Austin (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Austin High School

Last week: Mountain Brook beat Chelsea 35-21 to wrap up a perfect region slate. Austin took care of Bob Jones 49-7.

What to watch: These two teams won their respective regions and this game should serve as a high-level tune-up for the postseason.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook shut out Austin 31-0 on Nov. 9, 2018, in the first round of the playoffs.

Oak Mountain (6-3) at Clay-Chalkville (8-1)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field – Cougar Stadium

Last week: Oak Mountain fell to Hewitt-Trussville 51-21. Clay-Chalkville beat Huffman 49-20.

What to watch: Both teams are playoff bound following this matchup, but Oak Mountain could use a boost of momentum after consecutive convincing losses. Clay-Chalkville got back on track last week after losing to Pinson Valley.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville beat Oak Mountain 50-22 on Nov. 1, 2013. The Cougars have won two of three meetings between the schools.

Spain Park (3-6) at Hueytown (5-4)

Date : Thursday, Oct. 29

: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hueytown High School

Last week: Spain Park rallied to beat Tuscaloosa County 35-34, snapping a six-game losing streak. Hueytown accepted a forfeit win over Paul Bryant.

What to watch: Spain Park finally got back in the win column with its scintillating comeback win over Tuscaloosa County last week, while Hueytown has lost four games this year due to COVID-19.

Last meeting: Spain Park shut out Hueytown 31-0 on Aug. 28, 2015. Spain Park has won all four meetings between the two schools.

Homewood (5-4) at Pelham (8-1)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Ned Bearden Stadium – Pelham High

Last week: Homewood fell to Briarwood 28-6. Pelham defeated Chilton County 41-7 to cap off a perfect region slate.

What to watch: Both teams have qualified for the playoffs, but Pelham has put together a much better season to this point. The Panthers have been clicking on all cylinders for much of the year, while the Patriots have struggled with consistency.

Last meeting: Homewood beat Pelham 42-21 on Sept. 6, 2019. Homewood holds a 14-6 lead in the series.

John Carroll (4-5) vs. St. Clair County (1-8)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Pat Sullivan Field

Last week: John Carroll defeated Wenonah 21-7. St. Clair County forfeited its game against Hayden.

What to watch: With a win, John Carroll can finish at the .500 mark for the first time since 2010.

Last meeting: John Carroll beat St. Clair County 35-21 on Aug. 23, 2019. The two teams have split 10 previous meetings.

Briarwood (6-2) vs. Corner (4-5)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Briarwood knocked off Homewood 28-6. Corner fell to Center Point 46-43.

What to watch: Briarwood clinched a home playoff game with its win last week and has been strong all season. Corner plays its final game of the season after dropping a pair of tight region games.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Corner 42-17 on Nov. 4, 2016, in the first round of the playoffs. Briarwood is 6-1 all-time against Corner.

Chelsea (3-6) vs. Calera (3-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last week: Chelsea fell to Mountain Brook 35-21 after putting up a strong fight. Calera fell to Benjamin Russell 46-20.

What to watch: Neither team will make the playoffs in 2020, but there are still pride and bragging rights on the line.

Last meeting: Chelsea shut out Calera 28-0 on Oct. 24, 2019. Calera leads the all-time series 20-11-1.

Vestavia Hills (3-6) vs. Shades Valley (3-6)

Date : Friday, Oct. 30

: Friday, Oct. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field – Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills pummeled Gadsden City 45-7. Shades Valley shut out Woodlawn 50-0.

What to watch: This game is the final one in the storied career of Buddy Anderson at Vestavia Hills. After 43 years, Anderson will coach his last game against a team his Rebels have played each season he has been in charge.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills shut out Shades Valley 17-0 on Sept. 27, 2019.