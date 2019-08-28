Week 1 Football Primer: Patriots host Vestavia Hills

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Hueytown Football 2019 The Homewood Patriots take to the field during a game between Hueytown and Homewood on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Here's a look at several local high school football games this week.

Vestavia Hills (0-0) at Homewood (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last week: Vestavia Hills defeated Briarwood 38-3 in the annual jamboree game. Homewood fell to Hueytown 32-19.

What to watch: The longtime rivals are meeting for the 48th time, with the Rebels prevailing last year in a low-scoring contest that was delayed nearly three hours by severe weather. Homewood’s 2017 victory in the matchup is its only win since 2006.

Last meeting: Vestavia Hills held on to beat Homewood 17-10 on Aug. 31, 2018. The Rebels lead the all-time series 28-19.

What it means: The game means a great deal to each of the communities, but only serves as a tune-up for the teams’ respective region grinds that begin next week.

John Carroll (1-0) vs. Leeds (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: John Carroll Catholic High School

Last week: John Carroll knocked off St. Clair County 35-21. Leeds fell to Sylacauga 20-3.

What to watch: John Carroll is riding high following a season-opening win, particularly coming off the sour taste of last fall’s 1-win season. This week, the Cavs will look to put another win on the board and keep momentum rolling. Leeds is in its first year under championship-winning head coach Jerry Hood.

Last meeting: Leeds ran away with a 55-24 victory on Aug. 31, 2018. John Carroll leads the all-time series 18-10-1.

What it means: Confidence means a great deal to John Carroll, and the Cavs will look to build more of it ahead of region play.

Mountain Brook (1-0) vs. Center Point (1-0)

Date : Thursday, Aug. 29

: Thursday, Aug. 29 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last week: Mountain Brook defeated Northridge 35-6. Center Point defeated Philadelphia (Miss.) 26-20.

What to watch: Mountain Brook aims to build upon the momentum it gained in last week’s convincing victory to open up the season. Center Point is expected to be a competitor in Class 5A in head coach George Bates’ second season.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook knocked off Center Point 43-0 on Aug. 30, 2018. The Spartans lead the all-time series 18-10-1.

What it means: It’s the final tune-up for both teams ahead of region play next week.

Chelsea (0-1) at Briarwood (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lions Pride Stadium

Last week: Chelsea fell to Oak Mountain 17-0. Briarwood fell to Vestavia Hills 38-3 in the annual jamboree game.

What to watch: Both teams struggled to move the ball last week against Class 7A opponents, even though the Lions were just playing a jamboree contest. It is Matthew Forester’s first official game as Briarwood head coach, after the program was led for 29 years by Fred Yancey.

Last meeting: Briarwood defeated Chelsea 19-6 on Sept. 1, 2018. The Lions lead the all-time series 21-9-1.

What it means: Briarwood has won the last two meetings between the local rivals and the game serves as preparation for region play.

Spain Park (1-0) vs. Bessemer City (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jaguar Stadium

Last week: Spain Park outlasted Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42-33. Bessemer City knocked off Huffman 26-7.

What to watch: Spain Park’s offense started the season off with a bang last week, rolling up over 600 total yards. The Jags have won four games in a row dating back to last season and will look to keep that streak going this week.

Last meeting: Bessemer City held off Spain Park to win 16-14 on Aug. 31, 2018. Spain Park leads the series 2-1.

What it means: Spain Park would love to avenge a disappointing loss in the rain last fall and keep spirits high before region play begins next week.

Hewitt-Trussville (1-0) vs. West Forsyth (Ga.) (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last week: Hewitt-Trussville came back to beat Pinson Valley 40-33. West Forsyth lost to Camden County (Ga.) 47-6.

What to watch: Hewitt-Trussville rallied from a quarterback injury and a potent Pinson Valley offense to pick up a season-opening victory last week. The Huskies will look to go to 2-0 against a West Forsyth team that was blown out last week and is coming off a 6-6 campaign in Georgia’s Class 7A.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville beat West Forsyth 38-30 on Aug. 31, 2018.

What it means: Hewitt has the opportunity to figure some things out on both sides of the ball ahead of region play.

Pinson Valley (0-1) at Ramsay (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Lawson Field

Last week: Pinson Valley fell to Hewitt-Trussville 40-33. Ramsay edged Minor 21-18.

What to watch: The game is a matchup of two of the favorites in their respective classes, Pinson Valley in Class 6A and Ramsay in 5A. The Indians led 7A foe Hewitt-Trussville for much of the game last week before falling late, while Ramsay beat a 6A team in Minor.

Last meeting: Pinson Valley defeated Ramsay 28-6 on Aug. 31, 2018. The Indians lead the series 3-1.

What it means: Pinson Valley’s offense was explosive with new signal-caller Barry White leading the charge last week. It will be important for White to continue his progression before the Indians dive into region play next week.

Clay-Chalkville (1-0) vs. James Clemens (0-1)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Jerry Hood Field at Cougar Stadium

Last week: Clay-Chalkville rolled against the new Dothan High 37-14. James Clemens fell to Grayson (Ga.) 23-13.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville lost key pieces following last year, including three-year quarterback Willie Miller and defensive tackle D.J. Dale, who is set to start as a true freshman at Alabama. But the Cougars didn’t seem to skip a beat in a season-opening win over Dothan, while James Clemens fell by 10 points to a Grayson team that is always strong.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville defeated James Clemens 31-24 in a thrilling contest on Aug. 30, 2018. The Cougars lead the series 2-1.

What it means: It’s the second of three non-region contests to begin the year for Clay-Chalkville.

Hoover (1-0) vs. Cocoa (Fla.) (1-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 30

: Friday, Aug. 30 Time : 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 CT

: 8:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 CT Location: Milton High School (Ga.)

Last week: Hoover defeated defending Class 7A state champion Central-Phenix City 17-14. Cocoa knocked off Viera (Fla.) 27-10.

What to watch: Hoover heads to metro Atlanta to face Cocoa, a team that advanced to the Class 4A state championship game in Florida last fall. The game is part of the Freedom Bowl, an event hosting six games across three days between 12 “powerhouse programs.”

Last meeting: Hoover and Cocoa have never met on the gridiron.

What it means: Hoover gets a chance to earn even more respect beyond state lines, before region play kicks off next week.