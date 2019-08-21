Week 0 Football Primer: The season begins

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Paul Bryant Pate Owen looks to pass during a game between Paul Bryant and Homewood on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

The high school football season officially begins this week. Here's a look at several of the local games, including Homewood and John Carroll's openers.

Homewood (0-0) vs. Hueytown (0-0)

Date : Thursday, Aug. 22

: Thursday, Aug. 22 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Waldrop Stadium

Last season: Homewood went 10-3 and advanced to the third round of the Class 6A playoffs, where the Patriots lost to 6A champ Pinson Valley. Hueytown finished with a 9-3 record and fell to eventual 6A runner-up Saraland in the second round of the playoffs.

What to watch: It’s a tough season-opener for both squads and a stern test out of the gate for Homewood’s defense, which returns just one starter in Kameron Gaines. The Patriots will be tasked with slowing down running back Roydell Williams, an Alabama commit.

Last meeting: Homewood opened the 2018 season with an 18-7 victory over Hueytown on Aug. 23, 2018.

What it means: This is no cupcake to start the season for Homewood. The Patriots are replacing quite a few key contributors on both sides of the ball, and this game will be a significant measuring stick.

John Carroll (0-0) at St. Clair County (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Mickey Venable Field (Odenville)

Last season: John Carroll struggled to a 1-9 season, while St. Clair County posted a 2-8 record.

What to watch: Both teams are coming off disappointing seasons, but one will walk away with a 1-0 mark and momentum to begin the new campaign. St. Clair County will also unveil the new press box at Mickey Venable Field, after a fire destroyed the previous one last December.

Last meeting: St. Clair County rolled to a 45-0 win over John Carroll on Aug. 24, 2018.

What it means: It serves as an opportunity for both teams to get the season started on the right foot.

Mountain Brook (0-0) vs. Northridge (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Spartan Stadium

Last season: Mountain Brook finished last season with a 9-3 record, advancing to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Northridge struggled to a 2-8 mark and missed the postseason for the third straight year.

What to watch: Mountain Brook used a win over Northridge to open the 2018 season to propel the Spartans to a 7-0 start on the year. The Spartans will hope for a similar result this time around.

Last meeting: Mountain Brook cruised to a 30-14 win over Northridge on Aug. 24, 2018.

What it means: The Mountain Brook offense featured more questions than answers midway through the summer, and the opening game will speak greatly to how much progress that unit has made.

Oak Mountain (0-0) at Chelsea (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Chelsea High School

Last season: Both teams failed to reach the playoffs, with Oak Mountain and Chelsea finishing the 2018 season with records of 2-8.

What to watch: The Eagles and Hornets are looking to rebound after a tough 2018 campaign and get back to their winning ways. Chelsea’s offense improved down the stretch last fall, while Oak Mountain aims for marked improvement on both sides of the ball.

Last meeting: Oak Mountain opened the year with a dominant 42-9 victory over Chelsea on Aug. 24, 2018.

What it means: The game serves as an opportunity for one team to get the season started on the right foot, which could go a long way toward building momentum.

Hoover (0-0) vs. Central-Phenix City (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery)

Last season: Hoover finished with a 9-4 record, failing to win at least 10 games for the first time since 1999. The Bucs fell to eventual state runner-up Thompson in the Class 7A semifinals. Central-Phenix City defeated Thompson to win the state championship and finished with a perfect 14-0 record.

What to watch: The AHSAA Kickoff Classic game provides a season-opening matchup between two of the projected top teams in the state. It will give a glimpse at where the two teams are at the start of a long season.

Last meeting: Hoover defeated Central-Phenix City 23-7 in the AHSAA Champions Classic on Aug. 19, 2016.

What it means: If all goes according to plan for both programs, this has the potential to be a state championship matchup. It could be an important game in determining how the teams stack up with each other.

Spain Park (0-0) at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Hillcrest High School (Tuscaloosa)

Last season: Spain Park rebounded after a slow start, winning the final three games and finishing the season with a 4-6 record. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa posted a 6-6 mark and advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

What to watch: Spain Park will look to parlay last season’s finishing momentum into a strong start to 2019. The Jags dropped six straight games after beating Hillcrest in last fall’s season opener.

Last meeting: Spain Park defeated Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 24-14 to begin the season on Aug. 24, 2018.

What it means: While Hillcrest is a 6A program, the Patriots possess the firepower to challenge 7A Spain Park. It will be important for the Jags to execute at a high level if they hope to pull off the victory.

Pinson Valley (0-0) at Hewitt-Trussville (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium

Last season: Hewitt-Trussville finished with an 8-4 record and advanced to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Pinson Valley finished with a 14-1 record and won the 6A state championship for the second straight year.

What to watch: The two schools are less than 10 miles apart, but the two haven’t played since 2009. In the last few years, each program has experienced a great deal of success, but enter this season with several new faces, including at the quarterback position.

Last meeting: Hewitt-Trussville cruised to a 27-3 win over Pinson Valley on Sept. 18, 2009.

What it means: A tough opening game for both teams will provide a solid understanding of the progress that has been made in the weeks leading up to the outset of the season. And of course, bragging rights.

Briarwood (0-0) at Vestavia Hills (0-0)

Date : Friday, Aug. 23

: Friday, Aug. 23 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Buddy Anderson Field at Thompson Reynolds Stadium

Last season: Briarwood finished last season with a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Vestavia Hills went 6-4, narrowly missing the 7A postseason.

What to watch: The starters for both teams are expected to play the first half of this annual jamboree contest, so the second half will feature several underclassmen hoping to one day get their shot.

Last meeting: The two teams play a jamboree game to begin each season, but the Rebels defeated Briarwood 35-14 on Sept. 23, 2011, in the last official contest between the two schools.

What it means: Not much, except for both teams to see where they stand ahead of Week 1.

Clay-Chalkville (0-0) vs. Dothan (0-0)

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24

Time: 3 p.m.

Location: Thompson High School

Last season: Clay-Chalkville finished last season with a 12-2 record, advancing to the Class 6A playoffs for the second consecutive season. The new Dothan High is a result of a consolidation between Dothan and Northview, and this will be the first year of competition for the school in this form.

What to watch: Clay-Chalkville is breaking in a new quarterback, several new running backs and many new defensive starters, but head coach Drew Gilmer believes the ceiling is high for the Cougars. Dothan will have a roster largely playing together for the first time.

Last meeting: Clay-Chalkville and Dothan have never met on the football field.

What it means: The Cougars have had deep playoff runs each of the last two seasons and would like to start strong in the hopes of replicating that once again.