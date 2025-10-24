PHOTOS: Patriots lock up state tournament berth

1 of 29
Photo by Kyle Parmley
North Super Regional Volleyball
Homewood head coach Grace Burgess and Keith Brown celebrate during the Class 6A North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at Finley Center in Hoover. Photo by Kyle Parmley.
The Homewood High School volleyball team is making a return to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time since 2021, after winning two matches at the North Super Regional Tournament on Thursday.
Homewood swept Decatur 3-0 to begin the tournament, and followed it up with a late-night 3-0 sweep over Southside-Gadsden as well.
The Patriots advanced with the two wins, and were playing Friday for state tournament seeding. Homewood knocked off Oxford 3-1 to advance to the regional championship match, which is set to be played later Friday.
John Carroll played in the 5A tournament Wednesday, with the Cavs winning their first match over Lawrence County, 3-0.
The Cavs came up short in the following round, losing to Arab 3-0, one victory shy of a state tournament appearance.
Homewood will play in the 6A state tournament next Tuesday.
Here are some photos from each team's run at regionals.