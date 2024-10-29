LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 10 and look ahead to Week 11.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Just click on one of the options for a direct link to the podcast.

This week's Game of the Week will send Gary to the Clay-Chalkville at Vestavia Hills game on Friday on the final week of the regular season.

Homewood and John Carroll wrap up the regular season at home this week. Homewood takes on James Clemens, while John Carroll plays West Blocton.

This link will show you all the ways you can follow our high school football coverage this fall.