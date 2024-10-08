LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

× Expand Under the Lights podcast.

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 7 and look ahead to Week 8.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Chelsea at Spain Park game on Thursday, a critical Class 6A, Region 3 contest between two unbeaten teams.

Also featured is an interview with Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester, who has led the Lions to back-to-back wins after rebounding from an 0-5 start.

John Carroll travels to Briarwood on Friday at 7 p.m.

