LISTEN NOW: Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn

This week's episode of the Under the Lights podcast presented by SYNLawn Alabama is here, with Starnes Media sports editor Kyle Parmley and Gary Lloyd back to give their thoughts on Week 6 and look ahead to Week 7.

The podcast can be found on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This week's Game of the Week will send Kyle to the Hewitt-Trussville at Thompson game, a critical Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

Also featured is an interview with Clay-Chalkville head coach Stuart Floyd, who has led the Cougars to a 5-0 start and a recent win over Thompson.

Homewood hosts Gardendale this Friday at 7 p.m. John Carroll is at home as well, against Wenonah.

Sports editor Kyle Parmley can be reached at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.