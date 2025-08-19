WATCH: Under the Lights podcast available now

× Expand The first Under the Lights podcast of the 2025 football season is out now.

The award-winning Under the Lights podcast presented by KEYSYS is back for the 2025 season. Sports editor Kyle Parmley gets you ready for the new year with this preseason show.

Watch the show on YouTube at this link or through the embed below:

You can watch the podcast all season long on YouTube (@UnderTheLightsPod) or by finding it in your favorite podcast audio feed.

In this episode, Parmley introduces the 2025 season, including some thoughts from both Homewood head coach Ben Berguson and John Carroll head coach Will Mara.

The Edge is a proud sponsor of Homewood football coverage all season long.

Barlow Wealth Advisory Group is a proud sponsor of John Carroll football coverage all season long.