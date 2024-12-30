Top 6 Sports Stories of 2024: See the full list

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in the Homewood Star throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top six sports stories here.

#6: The Next Round remains committed to home

The Next Round is a sports platform that has found much of its success with people from the area. Revisit our feature on The Next Round here.

#5: Patriots inspired to first-round win over Athens

× Expand Photo by Richard Force Homewood quarterback Will Myers (11) runs with the ball during a game between Homewood and Athens in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, at Waldrop Stadium.

Homewood High School football had an inspirational playoff victory. Revisit this story here.

#4: Garrison aims to keep Patriots basketball at high level

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Elijah Garrison, the new boys varsity head basketball coach

Elijah Garrison was hired as the new Homewood High School boys basketball coach this year. Revisit this story here.

#3: Patriots dominate state golf tournament

× Expand Photo by Laine Litton Coach Rick Baguley, Alex Wahl, Kaman Rouse, Jonathan Peters, Jack Lowery, Andrew Woods, Coach Jason Haithcock with the AHSAA Class 6A state championship golf trophy. Photo by Laine Litton.

Homewood High School boys golf won the state championship this year. Revisit this story here.

#2: Burgess comes home to lead Patriots volleyball program

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Oak Mountain head coach Grace Burgess claps after a play as the Eagles face Hoover in a match held at Hoover High School on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Grace Burgess was hired as the new Homewood High School volleyball coach at her alma mater this year. Revisit this story here.

#1: Tim Shepler retires following 29 years as Patriots coach

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Homewood High School basketball coach Tim Shepler has announced his retirement following 29 years at Homewood.

Longtime Homewood High School boys basketball coach Tim Shepler retired this year after 29 years at the helm of Homewood's boys basketball team. Revisit this story here.