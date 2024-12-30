Top 6 Sports Stories of 2024: See the full list

by

To close out 2024, we’re highlighting some of the best sports stories that appeared in the Homewood Star throughout the year. Check out the full list of our top six sports stories here.

#6: The Next Round remains committed to home

The Next Round is a sports platform that has found much of its success with people from the area. Revisit our feature on The Next Round here.

#5: Patriots inspired to first-round win over Athens

Homewood High School football had an inspirational playoff victory. Revisit this story here.

#4: Garrison aims to keep Patriots basketball at high level

Elijah Garrison was hired as the new Homewood High School boys basketball coach this year. Revisit this story here

#3: Patriots dominate state golf tournament

Homewood High School boys golf won the state championship this year. Revisit this story here

#2: Burgess comes home to lead Patriots volleyball program

Grace Burgess was hired as the new Homewood High School volleyball coach at her alma mater this year. Revisit this story here.

#1: Tim Shepler retires following 29 years as Patriots coach

Longtime Homewood High School boys basketball coach Tim Shepler retired this year after 29 years at the helm of Homewood's boys basketball team. Revisit this story here.