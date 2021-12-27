The Reset: Lady Patriots finish 2nd at Oak Mountain

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School girls basketball team placed second in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain on Dec. 22, 2021.

BASKETBALL

Last week, the Homewood girls basketball team played in the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational at Oak Mountain.

On Monday, the Lady Patriots began the tournament with a tough draw, playing one of the best teams in Georgia in the opening round. Homewood fell to Archer 60-30. Laine Litton and Caidyn Cannon each scored 6 points to lead the team, with Cannon adding 5 rebounds as well.

Homewood’s girls notched a 49-45 win over Oak Mountain in the semifinals of the tournament after a team withdrew from the event. The Lady Patriots were led by Cannon, who posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. Annie McBride tallied 9 points and Maddie Massie racked up 7 points, 4 steals and 3 assists.

Homewood’s girls finished as the runner-up at the Lady Eagles Holiday Invitational, falling to Vestavia Hills 65-27 on Wednesday afternoon. Massie was the Lady Patriots’ top scorer, finishing with 10 points and 3 steals. Cannon notched 8 points and 4 boards as well.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team hosted the Holiday Scramble event last Wednesday, finishing second out of 14 teams. Sam Sutton (138 pounds) and Carson Reaves (145) won in their respective weight classes.

