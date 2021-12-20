The Reset: Patriots head to Orlando

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Basketball The Homewood High School boys basketball team played in the KSA Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, in December 2021.

BASKETBALL

Last Thursday, the Homewood boys basketball team began play in the KSA Tournament in Kissimmee, Florida. The Patriots opened the tournament with a 45-29 to Payson (Utah).

Homewood played a pair of games Friday, starting things with a 50-46 win over Watertown (Tenn.). Donte Bacchus notched 12 points in the win, with Carson Cole adding 11 points in support. In the second game, the Patriots fell 58-47 to Copper Hills (Utah).

Homewood finished its tournament run with an 82-40 win over Oasis (Fla.) on Saturday morning. Christian Thompson posted a double-double to finish with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Cole scored 11 points and Jake Stephens notched 10 points for the Patriots as well.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team competed in the Pelham Invitational over the weekend and finished second as a team. Sam Sutton won the 138-pound class, Mohamed Abdulrahen (120) finished second and Moeen Almansoob (113), Graham Miner (126), Hanif Muhammad (132), Carson Reaves (145) and Cole Bedics (182) placed third.

RECLASSIFICATION

The AHSAA announced the new classifications for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years last week. Click here to see how the changes affect the local schools.

