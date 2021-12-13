The Reset: Busy week for Patriots

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Homewood’s Donte Bacchus (24) shoots a free-throw during an area game at Briarwood Christian School on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Homewood basketball teams began their weeks with tight games against McAdory. The Lady Patriots suffered a narrow 57-54 defeat. Maddie Massie was the lone Homewood player to reach double figures in the contest, as she finished with 11 points. Susie Whitsett and Kayla Warren had solid games as well. Whitsett had 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Warren ended up with 8 points and 9 rebounds.

The boys team pulled out a 62-60 win thanks to Christian Thompson’s game-winning basket. Thompson also led the team in scoring with 14 points in addition to 8 rebounds and 7 blocks on the night. Donte Bacchus posted a strong double-double, going for 17 points and 11 boards. Carter Vail added 12 points as well. Khris Fields led McAdory with 21 points, on the strength of seven 3-point makes.

Homewood traveled to Bibb County on Tuesday evening and came away with a couple of tight wins. The Lady Patriots held on for a 58-54 win. Warren was the lone player on the team to reach double digits, as she wound up with 12 points in the contest. Massie and Annie McBride each finished with 8 points and 6 assists, with Massie adding 6 steals to her stat line as well. Mira McCool scored 4 points and pulled down 6 rebounds.

The Homewood boys picked up a 45-37 win. Thompson went for 14 points and 8 rebounds, with Bacchus and Vail each contributing 9 points. JC Daniel also knocked down a pair of important 3-pointers to score 6 points.

Homewood suffered a pair of losses to Spain Park on Friday evening. The Lady Patriots fell to Spain Park 47-32, while the boys gave up a lead to fall 47-40. In the boys game, Thompson was the lone Patriots player in double figures with 11 points. Bacchus and Jake Dorough each tallied 7 points, with Bacchus pulling down 7 rebounds.

The Homewood girls got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with a 58-43 win over Paul Bryant. Massie led the way with 16 points and 5 steals in the contest. McCool posted a solid game, going for 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks. Warren scored 9 points as well.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Homewood wrestling team swept a quad match, beating Benjamin Russell 58-17, Pelham 46-18 and Northridge 75-6. The Patriots also defeated Helena 54-25 on Friday. On Saturday, Homewood posted a pair of wins over Corner as well.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood track and field team competed in the Holiday Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday. The boys 4x800-meter relay team won the event. Jordan Reaves was third in the girls pole vault and Naeemah Gamble was third in the shot put as well. On the boys side, Spenser Lamb was second in the 60-meter hurdles.

