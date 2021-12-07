The Reset: Cheer team finishes 5th at state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood Athletics The Homewood High School cheer team finished fifth at the state meet Dec. 5, 2021, in Birmingham.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams traveled to Pelham last Tuesday and suffered a pair of losses. The Lady Patriots lost to a strong Pelham team 55-40. The Lady Panthers put three scorers in double figures, led by Laci Gogan’s 15 points. Charlotte Deerman led Homewood with 10 points in the contest.

Homewood’s boys could not sustain their strong start to the game and suffered a 50-43 loss. Donte Bacchus had a big night offensively with 21 points, with Christian Thompson adding 13 points as well.

Homewood was swept by Vestavia Hills on Friday night. In the girls game, the Lady Patriots fell 67-21, as Vestavia’s Sarah Gordon led all scorers with 15 points. The boys team fell to Vestavia 67-50. Bacchus led the team with 17 points, while Thompson added 11 points. Vestavia’s Reese Gurner led all scorers with 19 points in the game.

WRESTLING

Last Thursday, the Homewood wrestling team split a tri-match. The Patriots defeated Fort Payne 45-24 and fell narrowly to Mortimer Jordan 37-36.

On Saturday, Homewood finished third in the Gardendale Invitational. Graham Miner won the 126-pound division as an individual.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field team competed in the Magic City Invitational last Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Emma Brooke Levering won the 3,200-meter run and Grayton Murray won the 1,600 to highlight the Patriots performances.

Sydney Dobbins finished right behind Levering in the 3,200, Jordan Reaves was second in the pole vault, Andrew Laird was second in the 3,200 and Spenser Lamb finished third in the 60-meter hurdles.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

The Homewood swimming and diving team finished 15th in the boys Class 6A-7A division over the weekend in the state meet.

CHEER

The Homewood cheer team placed fifth out of 25 teams in the Class 6A state competition, held Saturday in Birmingham. Trenley Benefield, Ella Brogdon, Chanley Bunshaw, Annie Crouch, Charlotte Deerman, Caroline Dennis, Hunter Dunn, Mary Britt Garlington, Mary Austin Head, Rebecca Hopper, Jordan Kretzer, Carmen Klimcak, Emma Lawrence, Charlotte Lee, Millie Kate McBride, Ann Huett Patterson, Ava Kate Parris, Laken Redmond, Camille Reidinger, Elizabeth Rohdy, Reese Rutledge, Payne Sheehan, Kaylee Sills, Maggie Youngblood and Katelyn Zinn were on the Homewood squad.

Shea Allan, Rachel Loughney, Macy Miley and Deanna Shepard coached the team.

