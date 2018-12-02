The Reset: Basketball has busy week, indoor track and field begins

× Expand Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain vs. Homewood Girls Basketball Homewood's Anna Grace Gibbons (12) shoots during a game between Oak Mountain and Homewood on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Homewood High School.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood basketball teams began last week on Tuesday with a sweep of Carver-Birmingham. The Lady Patriots picked up their fifth straight victory with a 46-37 win. Zoe Watts paced the team with 19 points, while Caidyn Cannon posted a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.

The boys team knocked off the Rams 48-33. PJ Davis led the Patriots with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Logan Padgett added 13 points.

Homewood faced Thompson on Thursday. The Lady Patriots ran away with a 60-39 victory over the Warriors. Anna Grace Gibbons led the way with 20 points and Cannon added 10. The boys suffered a 55-53 defeat in double overtime after Thompson hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to win.

Vestavia Hills got the better of both Homewood teams on Friday. The girls fell to the Rebels 51-32. Watts led the Lady Patriots with 14 points. Vestavia’s Emma Smith led all players with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Vestavia's boys team knocked off the Patriots 35-32. Padgett led the team with 11 points and four rebounds and Davis had seven points and four boards.

The Lady Patriots now have a 6-4 record. The boys are 5-3.

This week, the Patriots host Pelham on Tuesday, head to Chelsea on Thursday and play host to Calera on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood indoor track and field teams began their seasons last Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Both Patriots teams finished sixth overall. Here are some notable performances:

Makiyah Sills: fifth in 60-meter dash (7.9), won 60 hurdles (9.0)

Laura Jane Kemper: 10th in 3200-meter run (12:55.79)

Girls relay: sixth in 4x200-meter relay (1:50.95)

Reid Catherine Bunn: third in high jump (5-0)

Aiya Finch: second in long jump (17-9.25), won triple jump (36-8.75)

Alex Brooks: eighth in long jump (15-9), won pole vault (11-0)

Brooke Walden: fifth in pole vault (10-6)

Anna Grace Gibbons: 10th in pole vault (9-0)

Maggie White: seventh in shot put (33-7.5)

Boubacar Sylla: 10th in 60-meter dash (7.23), won 60 hurdles (8.39)

Will Stone: won 3200-meter run (9:22.99)

Logan Justice: fifth in 3200-meter run (9:47.05)

Stephon May: won high jump (6-8), fourth in long jump (21-3.5)

Sam Dill: ninth in high jump (5-10)

Eli Brooks: fifth in pole vault (13-0)

Brady Cassell: ninth in pole vault (12-0)

Tobias Thomas: fifth in shot put (47-11)

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.