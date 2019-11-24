The Reset: Lady Patriots stay unbeaten

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media The Homewood Patriot bench reacts in excitement after scoring a last minute point to defeat Oak Mountain 67-66 on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Oak Mountain High School. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Homewood

The Homewood basketball teams picked up a pair of tight wins against Chelsea last Tuesday. Homewood’s girls picked up a 49-42 win, behind 16 points from Kassidy Schnoer and 11 from Caidyn Cannon. Pressley Rains led Chelsea with 10 points and Sophia Brown added eight. Homewood’s boys won a defensive struggle 42-38. Chelsea had the ball in the final seconds, but a missed shot allowed Pate Owen to sink two free throws and preserve the victory. Bo Barber led all scorers with 19 points and four rebounds. Trey Rouse and Owen each added seven points for Homewood. Holton Smith paced Chelsea with nine points.

On Thursday night, Homewood traveled to Thompson. The Lady Patriots earned a 53-42 win and the boys fell 64-36. The Lady Patriots traveled to Fultondale on Friday and came away with a come-from-behind 58-56 overtime victory.

On Saturday, the Lady Patriots finished off another perfect week with a 62-39 win over Jackson-Olin in the first game of the Mountain Brook Turkey Jam event. The girls are now 8-0 on the season and the boys are 2-3 overall. This week, the Lady Patriots finish up play in the Turkey Jam on Monday and Tuesday, while the boys begin play in Vestavia Hills’ Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic on Monday.

John Carroll

Last Tuesday, the John Carroll girls basketball team fell to Carver-Birmingham 63-35 and the boys dropped a 68-38 decision.

WRESTLING

The Homewood wrestling team opened the season on Tuesday with a quad match at Brookwood. Homewood defeated Brookwood 60-12 and Northridge 46-15. The Patriots fell to Tuscaloosa County 52-28.

On Thursday, Homewood dropped both ends of a tri-match, losing 53-20 to Helena and 40-36 to Gardendale.

